Education News

JoSAA 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment List Released Today

Round 2 seat allotment for admission to IITs, NITs and other institutions will be released today.

Jun 25, 2025 / 11:47 am

Patrika Desk

JoSAA Counselling 2025: The seat allotment for round 2 of JoSAA counselling for admission to IITs, NITs, and other institutions will be released today. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the seat allotment list on its official website, josaa.nic.in, at 5 PM today. Interested candidates must accept their allotted seats within the stipulated time, pay the fees, and complete online reporting.

Admission to 23 IITs and 32 NITs

Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotted seats can opt for an upgrade in subsequent rounds. This year, JoSAA counselling offers admission to 23 IITs, 32 NITs, 26 IIITs, and 47 GFTIs.

Counselling Options

Students will be given the options of Freeze, Float, and Slide during online reporting. If students are satisfied with their allotted seat in the first round and do not wish to participate in further counselling, they can choose the Freeze option. Students who wish to participate in further counselling will have to choose either Float or Slide. The Float option allows students to move up to any branch in any college listed in their choice filling, while the Slide option allows students to move up to a different branch within the same college listed in their choice filling.

Keep Documents Ready

After seat allocation in JoSAA counselling, students will have to upload scanned copies of their class 10th and 12th mark sheets, JEE Main/Advanced admit card, category certificate, cancelled cheque, medical certificate, etc., during online reporting. EWS and OBC students must submit a category certificate issued after 1 April 2025.

