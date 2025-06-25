JoSAA 2025 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment List Released Today

Admission to 23 IITs and 32 NITs Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotted seats can opt for an upgrade in subsequent rounds. This year, JoSAA counselling offers admission to 23 IITs, 32 NITs, 26 IIITs, and 47 GFTIs.

Counselling Options Students will be given the options of Freeze, Float, and Slide during online reporting. If students are satisfied with their allotted seat in the first round and do not wish to participate in further counselling, they can choose the Freeze option. Students who wish to participate in further counselling will have to choose either Float or Slide. The Float option allows students to move up to any branch in any college listed in their choice filling, while the Slide option allows students to move up to a different branch within the same college listed in their choice filling.