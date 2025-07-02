scriptJoSAA 2025 Counselling Round 3 Merit List Released | Latest News | Patrika News
JoSAA 2025 Counselling Round 3 Merit List Released

The third merit list for the counselling rounds has been released for students who appeared for the JEE Mains and Advanced examinations. Candidates can check it on the official JoSAA website.

Jul 02, 2025 / 01:44 pm

Patrika Desk

Good news for students participating in the counselling process for college admissions through JEE Mains and Advanced. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the merit list for Round 3 of JoSAA 2025. Candidates who applied for this counselling round can check their merit list on the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in.

Reporting by 4 July

Online reporting can be done from 2 July to 4 July 2025. This includes paying fees, uploading documents, and answering any questions. The last date for fee submission is 4 July 2025. Any issues can be rectified on 5 July 2025. The last date for seat withdrawal is also 5 July. Students who have been allotted seats must freeze their seats if they wish to keep them; otherwise, they can float or slide their choices. Candidates must accept their seats within the reporting timeframe. Afterward, they will need to pay the fees and verify the necessary documents.

How to Check Your Merit List

To find out if you have been allotted a seat:

  1. First, visit the official JoSAA website (josaa.nic.in)
  2. Then, click on the JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result displayed on the homepage.
  3. Enter your login details on the new page that opens.
  4. After submitting your details, your allotment result will be displayed.

Round 4 Seat Allotment Result to be Released on 6 July

The JoSAA Round 4 seat allotment result will be released on 6 July. Following this, candidates can complete the online reporting process from 6 July to 9 July. The last date for fee submission will be 9 July.

Institutes Offering Admissions

JoSAA counselling 2025-26 is being conducted for admissions to a total of 127 institutes across the country. These 127 institutes include 23 IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology), 31 NITs (National Institutes of Technology), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur, 26 IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology), and 47 other government-funded technical institutes.

