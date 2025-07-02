JoSAA 2025 Counselling Round 3 Merit List Released

Reporting by 4 July Online reporting can be done from 2 July to 4 July 2025. This includes paying fees, uploading documents, and answering any questions. The last date for fee submission is 4 July 2025. Any issues can be rectified on 5 July 2025. The last date for seat withdrawal is also 5 July. Students who have been allotted seats must freeze their seats if they wish to keep them; otherwise, they can float or slide their choices. Candidates must accept their seats within the reporting timeframe. Afterward, they will need to pay the fees and verify the necessary documents.

How to Check Your Merit List To find out if you have been allotted a seat: First, visit the official JoSAA website (josaa.nic.in) Then, click on the JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result displayed on the homepage. Enter your login details on the new page that opens. After submitting your details, your allotment result will be displayed. Round 4 Seat Allotment Result to be Released on 6 July The JoSAA Round 4 seat allotment result will be released on 6 July. Following this, candidates can complete the online reporting process from 6 July to 9 July. The last date for fee submission will be 9 July.