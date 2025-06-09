JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment List

Register by 12 June Students can view this list on the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in. The next mock seat allotment list (based on choices submitted after 8 June) will be released on 11 June at 12:30 PM. Students are advised to finalise their choices by 12 June, as the registration and choice filling process concludes on that day. Data verification and validation will be carried out by JoSAA on 13 June. The first round of seat allotment will be declared on 14 June at 10 AM.

How to Check the List First, visit the official website.

Then, locate and click on the JoSAA seat allotment list.

A new window will open; enter your password and other details and submit.

Your JoSAA allotment letter will appear on the screen.

Required Documents Please note that if a student is allotted a seat in the first round, they will need to upload relevant documents such as academic certificates, reservation certificates (if applicable), etc. Students will then need to pay the fee to accept the seat. Keep a copy of your final choices; this will be useful during reporting.