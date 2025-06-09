scriptJoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment List | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment List

The first mock seat allotment list for JoSAA counselling has been released. This list is based on the options submitted by candidates by June 8th.

Jun 09, 2025 / 01:15 pm

Patrika Desk

JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment List
Aspiring students seeking admission to IITs, NITs, and other engineering colleges have reason to rejoice. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) commenced its counselling process on 3 June 2025. The first mock seat allotment list will be released today, 9 June 2025, at 2 PM. This list is based on the choices submitted by 8 June.

Register by 12 June

Students can view this list on the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in. The next mock seat allotment list (based on choices submitted after 8 June) will be released on 11 June at 12:30 PM. Students are advised to finalise their choices by 12 June, as the registration and choice filling process concludes on that day. Data verification and validation will be carried out by JoSAA on 13 June. The first round of seat allotment will be declared on 14 June at 10 AM.

How to Check the List

  • First, visit the official website.
  • Then, locate and click on the JoSAA seat allotment list.
  • A new window will open; enter your password and other details and submit.
  • Your JoSAA allotment letter will appear on the screen.
  • Download it for future reference.

Required Documents

Please note that if a student is allotted a seat in the first round, they will need to upload relevant documents such as academic certificates, reservation certificates (if applicable), etc. Students will then need to pay the fee to accept the seat. Keep a copy of your final choices; this will be useful during reporting.

Failure to Report Online May Result in Seat Cancellation

Individual notifications for seat allotment under JoSAA counselling will not be sent. Students must complete all processes on the portal in a timely manner. If a student does not report online in any round, their allotted seat will be cancelled, and they will not be able to participate in subsequent rounds. Students who do not wish to accept a seat for any reason can withdraw their acceptance from the second to the fifth round, but this must be done before the final round.

News / Education News / JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment List

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Meghalaya Murder Case: Sonam Reveals Secrets of Raja’s Murder

News Bulletin

Meghalaya Murder Case: Sonam Reveals Secrets of Raja’s Murder

in 3 hours

Operation Sindoor: 19 BrahMos Missiles Devastate 11 Pakistani Airbases

National News

Operation Sindoor: 19 BrahMos Missiles Devastate 11 Pakistani Airbases

17 hours ago

China's Impact: Soaring Donkey Prices Cripple Pakistan's Poor

World

China's Impact: Soaring Donkey Prices Cripple Pakistan's Poor

in 5 hours

China's Alleged 'Terror Plot' Bigger Than Covid: Agro-Terrorism Threat

World

China's Alleged 'Terror Plot' Bigger Than Covid: Agro-Terrorism Threat

in 5 hours

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.