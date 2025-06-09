JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment List

Register by 12 June Students can view this list on the official JoSAA website, josaa.nic.in. The next mock seat allotment list (based on choices submitted after 8 June) will be released on 11 June at 12:30 PM. Students are advised to finalise their choices by 12 June, as the registration and choice filling process concludes on that day. Data verification and validation will be carried out by JoSAA on 13 June. The first round of seat allotment will be declared on 14 June at 10 AM.
How to Check the List
- First, visit the official website.
- Then, locate and click on the JoSAA seat allotment list.
- A new window will open; enter your password and other details and submit.
- Your JoSAA allotment letter will appear on the screen.
- Download it for future reference.
Required Documents
Please note that if a student is allotted a seat in the first round, they will need to upload relevant documents such as academic certificates, reservation certificates (if applicable), etc. Students will then need to pay the fee to accept the seat. Keep a copy of your final choices; this will be useful during reporting.
Failure to Report Online May Result in Seat Cancellation Individual notifications for seat allotment under JoSAA counselling will not be sent. Students must complete all processes on the portal in a timely manner. If a student does not report online in any round, their allotted seat will be cancelled, and they will not be able to participate in subsequent rounds. Students who do not wish to accept a seat for any reason can withdraw their acceptance from the second to the fifth round, but this must be done before the final round.