scriptJuly School Holidays: Full List Inside | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

July School Holidays: Full List Inside

July School Holidays 2025: As with every month, students and parents are curious about the number of school holidays in July.

BharatJul 03, 2025 / 03:37 pm

Patrika Desk

July School School Holidays 2025

July School School Holidays 2025(Image-Freepik)

July School Holidays 2025: July brings new excitement for school children. After the long summer break, when children return to school, it brings them not only new enthusiasm and studies but also the gift of some holidays. July 2025 is no different. Like every month, students and parents are curious about how many school holidays there will be this month. This month also sees the major national festival of Muharram.

Muharram Holiday: When will Muharram be celebrated?

Students may get a special holiday on 7 July (Monday) this month, when Muharram will be celebrated. Schools in many states across the country will be closed on this day. However, the Muharram holiday may fall on either the 6th or 7th, depending on the sighting of the moon. In addition, students will get a weekly holiday every Sunday in July, which are:
6 July – First Sunday
13 July – Second Sunday
20 July – Third Sunday
27 July – Fourth Sunday
A total of 5 days of official school holidays are expected this month.

School Holidays: Possible monsoon break

While schools have reopened in many states, in some areas schools are likely to remain closed from 10 to 15 July due to monsoon holidays or heavy rains. Local administrations may announce holidays according to weather and regional conditions. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. The sighting of the moon will determine whether Muharram will be celebrated on 6 July or whether the holiday will be on 7 July.

News / Education News / July School Holidays: Full List Inside

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

World

Israel agrees to ceasefire, awaits Hamas response; Trump warns Hamas of dire consequences

2 hours ago

Mixed Land Use in Uttar Pradesh: Decision likely on giving concession for shops with houses

UP News

Mixed Land Use in Uttar Pradesh: Decision likely on giving concession for shops with houses

2 hours ago

Heavy Rain: Flood-like Situation in East Rajasthan, Rivers Overflowing; Many Villages Cut Off in Hadoti

Jaipur

Heavy Rain: Flood-like Situation in East Rajasthan, Rivers Overflowing; Many Villages Cut Off in Hadoti

2 hours ago

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

World

Ukraine Suffers Setback as US Halts Key Weapons Supply

18 hours ago

Latest Education News

Indian Navy Offers Golden Opportunity to JEE Main 2025 Qualifiers

Education News

Indian Navy Offers Golden Opportunity to JEE Main 2025 Qualifiers

in 3 hours

Bihar to Recruit Nearly 500 Nursing Tutors in 2025

Education News

Bihar to Recruit Nearly 500 Nursing Tutors in 2025

in 1 hour

PM YASHASVI Yojana 2025: ₹1.25 Lakh Scholarship for OBC, EWS Students; Applications Open

Education News

PM YASHASVI Yojana 2025: ₹1.25 Lakh Scholarship for OBC, EWS Students; Applications Open

49 minutes ago

LU UGET 2025 Admissions: Undergraduate Entrance Exams Begin July 5th

Education News

LU UGET 2025 Admissions: Undergraduate Entrance Exams Begin July 5th

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.