July School Holidays: Full List Inside

Muharram Holiday: When will Muharram be celebrated? Students may get a special holiday on 7 July (Monday) this month, when Muharram will be celebrated. Schools in many states across the country will be closed on this day. However, the Muharram holiday may fall on either the 6th or 7th, depending on the sighting of the moon. In addition, students will get a weekly holiday every Sunday in July, which are:

6 July – First Sunday

13 July – Second Sunday

20 July – Third Sunday

27 July – Fourth Sunday

A total of 5 days of official school holidays are expected this month. School Holidays: Possible monsoon break While schools have reopened in many states, in some areas schools are likely to remain closed from 10 to 15 July due to monsoon holidays or heavy rains. Local administrations may announce holidays according to weather and regional conditions. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. The sighting of the moon will determine whether Muharram will be celebrated on 6 July or whether the holiday will be on 7 July.