July School Holidays: Full List Inside

Muharram Holiday: When will Muharram be celebrated?Students may get a special holiday on 7 July (Monday) this month, when Muharram will be celebrated. Schools in many states across the country will be closed on this day. However, the Muharram holiday may fall on either the 6th or 7th, depending on the sighting of the moon. In addition, students will get a weekly holiday every Sunday in July, which are:
13 July – Second Sunday
20 July – Third Sunday
27 July – Fourth Sunday
A total of 5 days of official school holidays are expected this month.