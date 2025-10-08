Karnataka Schools to Remain Closed for 10 Days from October 8th to 18th

10 Days School Holiday (Image: AI)
Karnataka Caste Survey School Holiday: The festival season is currently underway, with schools in almost every state observing holidays. However, amidst this, there is one state where schools have been continuously closed for 10 days. Yes, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Tuesday that government and government-aided schools will be closed from October 8 to October 18. This decision has been taken for the 'caste survey'.
This survey was initially scheduled to conclude on October 7, but it has now been extended due to uneven progress in various districts. This decision has been taken so that the teachers engaged in the social and educational survey, known as the 'caste survey', can complete this task.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with ministers and officials, CM Siddaramaiah stated that we were supposed to finish the survey on October 7. However, while it is almost complete in some districts, it is facing delays in others.
Providing an update on the progress, the Chief Minister informed that Koppal district has achieved a completion rate of 97 percent, while Udupi and Dakshina Kannada stand at 63 percent and 60 percent respectively.
The CM mentioned that 1.6 lakh people are involved in this survey, including 1.2 lakh teachers and 40,000 other government employees. Siddaramaiah also announced a compensation of ₹20 lakh each for three employees who died while on duty during the survey.
According to officials, each household in the state will be geo-tagged using its electricity meter number and provided with a Unique Household ID (UHID). This ID will help in creating a detailed digital record of each household.
During the data collection process, ration cards and Aadhaar details will be linked to mobile numbers. To assist those who are not at home during the survey, the government has launched a helpline number (8050770004). Officials stated that citizens can also participate online or register their grievances through the same system.
