Karnataka students to get 10 additional reserved seats at NLSIU

Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar said, “NLSIU already has 25% horizontal reservation for Karnataka students. However, we did not want to give the seven acres of land for free. Therefore, we requested the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and other judges to provide additional seats from the state’s perspective. They have agreed to provide 10 additional seats under the supernumerary quota.”

This is a special quota for Karnataka. NLSIU, which has been providing horizontal reservation to Karnataka students since 2021, has offered 43 seats in 2021-22, 78 in 2022-23, and 115 in 2023-24 for admission to its BA LLB (Hons), LLB (Hons), and LLM courses.

The government has allotted seven acres of land to NLSIU on a 30-year lease at a rate of Rs 50,000 per acre per year in the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bengaluru University. Earlier, BU had set a condition that NLSIU would have to provide 50% of its seats to Karnataka students in exchange for the additional seven acres of land. Later, the university withdrew this condition and left the decision of seat reservation to the government.