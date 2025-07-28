Last Day to Apply for IBPS PO and Clerk Positions Today

IBPS PO Apply Online: The application process for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee and Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2025 is closing today, 28 July 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official IBPS website, ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill 5208 Probationary Officer positions and 1007 Specialist Officer positions across several public sector banks in India, including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India.