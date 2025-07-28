Last Day to Apply for IBPS PO and Clerk Positions Today

IBPS PO Apply Online: The application process for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Probationary Officer (PO)/Management Trainee and Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2025 is closing today, 28 July 2025. Candidates can apply online through the official IBPS website, ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill 5208 Probationary Officer positions and 1007 Specialist Officer positions across several public sector banks in India, including Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India.
According to the IBPS annual calendar, the IBPS PO prelims exam is tentatively scheduled for 17, 23, and 24 August 2025. While the official notification doesn't provide exact dates, the exam will be held in August 2025.
Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
Age Limit: The minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 30 years. Candidates' date of birth should not be before 2 July 1995 and after 1 July 2005. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/PWD) as per regulations.
Candidate selection will be a three-stage process: a preliminary exam, a main exam, and an interview. Candidates successful in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the mains and subsequently called for the interview round. The final merit list will be prepared based on performance in both the mains and the interview.
Selected candidates will receive a salary in the pay scale of ₹48,480-2000/7-₹62,480-2340/2-₹67,160-2680/7-₹85,920. The application fee is ₹850 for General/OBC/EWS category candidates and ₹175 for SC/ST/PWD category candidates.