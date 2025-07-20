Last Day to Apply for IBPS PO, MT Recruitment Exam Tomorrow

IBPS PO Apply 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for candidates aspiring for a career in the banking sector. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the recruitment process for a total of 5208 posts of Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT). The last date for online applications is set for 21 July 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official IBPS website, ibps.in. Note that the application link will be closed after 21 July, so eligible candidates must complete their registration in time.