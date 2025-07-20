Last Day to Apply for IBPS PO, MT Recruitment Exam Tomorrow

IBPS PO Apply 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for candidates aspiring for a career in the banking sector. The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has commenced the recruitment process for a total of 5208 posts of Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT). The last date for online applications is set for 21 July 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official IBPS website, ibps.in. Note that the application link will be closed after 21 July, so eligible candidates must complete their registration in time.
Regarding educational qualifications, a minimum graduation degree is mandatory for these positions. The applicant must be a graduate from any recognised university or institution. Regarding the age limit, as of 1 July 2025, the applicant's minimum age should be 20 years and the maximum age should be 30 years. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC/Divyang) as per government regulations.
To apply, first visit the IBPS registration website: ibpsreg.ibps.in/crppoxvjun25.
Then click on the “Click here for New Registration” link and register by filling in the required details.
After completing the registration, log in and upload the remaining information such as photo, signature, and documents.
Pay the fee according to your category and submit the form.
Keep a printout of the submitted form for future reference.
Fee for General and OBC category: ₹850
Fee for SC/ST/PH category: ₹175
Tentative Exam Dates
Preliminary Exam (Prelims): August 2025
Main Exam (Mains): October 2025