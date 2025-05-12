Last Day to Apply for UGC NET 2025 Exam

Fees can be submitted until 13 May The application process for UGC NET commenced on 16 April 2025, with the deadline for applications being 12 May. Application fees can be submitted until 13 May 2025 (11:59 PM). The correction window for making changes to the application form will be open from 14 May to 15 May 2025 (11:59 PM). Previously, the application deadline was 7 May 2025. The application process now started on 16 April 2025.

Application Fee General Category – ₹1150

EWS and OBC NCL Category – ₹600

SC, ST, Divyang Category – ₹325 Eligibility for UGC NET Exam To apply for the UGC NET exam, candidates must possess a Master's degree or equivalent examination with a minimum of 55% marks from universities/institutions recognised by the UGC. For candidates belonging to reserved categories such as OBC-Non-Creamy Layer/SC/ST/PWD, the minimum marks required are 50%. Candidates with a four-year bachelor's degree can also appear for the NET.