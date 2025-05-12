scriptLast Day to Apply for UGC NET 2025 Exam | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

Last Day to Apply for UGC NET 2025 Exam

Today is the last date to apply for the UGC NET exam 2025, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA).

May 12, 2025 / 11:39 am

Patrika Desk

UGC NET 2025 Exam
UGC NET 2025: The last date to apply for the UGC NET exam 2025 by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is today. If you wish to apply, you can still do so by visiting the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The deadline for applications is 12 May 2025. The application process will close at 11:59 PM.

Fees can be submitted until 13 May

The application process for UGC NET commenced on 16 April 2025, with the deadline for applications being 12 May. Application fees can be submitted until 13 May 2025 (11:59 PM). The correction window for making changes to the application form will be open from 14 May to 15 May 2025 (11:59 PM). Previously, the application deadline was 7 May 2025. The application process now started on 16 April 2025.

Application Fee

  • General Category – ₹1150
  • EWS and OBC NCL Category – ₹600
  • SC, ST, Divyang Category – ₹325

Eligibility for UGC NET Exam

To apply for the UGC NET exam, candidates must possess a Master’s degree or equivalent examination with a minimum of 55% marks from universities/institutions recognised by the UGC. For candidates belonging to reserved categories such as OBC-Non-Creamy Layer/SC/ST/PWD, the minimum marks required are 50%. Candidates with a four-year bachelor’s degree can also appear for the NET.

How to Apply

  • First, visit the official website.
  • Then click on the registration link provided on the homepage.
  • Then register by entering your details.
  • Now fill out the application form and submit the fee.
  • Now download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

