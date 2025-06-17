Last Day to Apply for UPSC NDA and CDS 2

Total Vacancies: 859. This recruitment drive will fill officer positions in the Army, Air Force, and Navy. Eligibility Criteria For NDA/NA Examination: 12th pass from a recognised board. Physics and Maths are mandatory for Air Force and Navy wings.

For CDS 2 Examination: Graduation or Engineering degree from a recognised university. Age Limit: Candidates must have been born before 1 January 2007 and after 1 January 2010. Application Fee CDS: ₹200

NDA: ₹100 No fee for SC/ST and female candidates. Selection Process Written Examination SSB Interview Document Verification Medical Test Exam Date Both examinations will be held on 14 September 2025.

Salary Monthly salary will vary according to the rank. Lieutenant: ₹56,100 – ₹1,77,500 Captain to Major General: ₹61,300 – ₹2,18,200 Chief of Army Staff (COAS): ₹2,50,000 (Fixed) Required Documents Signature

Passport size photograph Identity proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving Licence) Birth certificate Mark sheets of 10th, 12th, and Graduation How to Apply Visit the UPSC website. Complete the One Time Registration (OTR).

Click on the NDA/NA and CDS 2 examination links. Fill in the required information and submit the fee. Take a printout of the application and keep it safe. The application deadline is today. If you haven’t yet applied, do so online immediately, as there will be no further opportunity.