Last Day to Apply for UPSC NDA and CDS 2

The last date to apply is today. If you haven’t filled out the form yet, apply online as soon as possible.

Jun 17, 2025 / 11:53 am

Patrika Desk

upsc nda cds recruitment 2025 application window will close today (image: AI)

Today is a crucial day for those aspiring to serve the nation as officers in the Indian Armed Forces. The application deadline for the NDA (National Defence Academy) and CDS (Combined Defence Services) 2 examination 2025, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), is today, 17 June. The application process commenced on 28 May.
Total Vacancies: 859. This recruitment drive will fill officer positions in the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Eligibility Criteria

For NDA/NA Examination:

12th pass from a recognised board.

Physics and Maths are mandatory for Air Force and Navy wings.
For CDS 2 Examination:

Graduation or Engineering degree from a recognised university.

Age Limit: Candidates must have been born before 1 January 2007 and after 1 January 2010.

Application Fee

CDS: ₹200
NDA: ₹100

No fee for SC/ST and female candidates.

Selection Process

Written Examination

SSB Interview

Document Verification

Medical Test

Exam Date

Both examinations will be held on 14 September 2025.

Salary

Monthly salary will vary according to the rank.

Lieutenant: ₹56,100 – ₹1,77,500

Captain to Major General: ₹61,300 – ₹2,18,200

Chief of Army Staff (COAS): ₹2,50,000 (Fixed)

Required Documents

Signature
Passport size photograph

Identity proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving Licence)

Birth certificate

Mark sheets of 10th, 12th, and Graduation

How to Apply

Visit the UPSC website.

Complete the One Time Registration (OTR).
Click on the NDA/NA and CDS 2 examination links.

Fill in the required information and submit the fee.

Take a printout of the application and keep it safe.

The application deadline is today. If you haven’t yet applied, do so online immediately, as there will be no further opportunity.

