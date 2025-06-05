Last Day to Raise Objections Against NEET UG 2025 Answer Key

₹200 per Question Fee A processing fee of ₹200 per question has been set for raising objections to the answer key. This payment can only be made through debit card, credit card, or net banking. No objection will be accepted without the fee.

How to Raise an Objection: A Step-by-Step Guide First, visit the neet.nta.nic.in website.

Click on the ‘NEET UG Answer Key 2025 Objection Window’ link on the homepage.

A login page will open; enter your login details (such as application number and password/date of birth).

After logging in, your answer key will be displayed.

Select the answer you have an objection to and click on it.

Pay the processing fee and upload supporting documents.

Then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your objection will be registered.

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for your records. Answer Key to be Changed if Objection is Found Correct According to the NTA, a team of experts will examine all objections. If any objection is found to be correct, the answer key will be changed. Thereafter, the results of all candidates will be prepared based on the final answer key. According to the NTA, a team of experts will examine all objections. If any objection is found to be correct, the answer key will be changed. Thereafter, the results of all candidates will be prepared based on the final answer key.