scriptLast Day to Raise Objections Against NEET UG 2025 Answer Key | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Last Day to Raise Objections Against NEET UG 2025 Answer Key

Today is the last day to raise objections against the NEET UG answer key 2025. Candidates can register their objections at neet.nta.nic.in with a fee of ₹200 per question. Read the full story.

Jun 05, 2025 / 01:58 pm

Neet ug answer key 2025 objection release date, Neet ug answer key 2025 objection date, Neet ug answer key 2025 objection download, neet answer key, neet 2025 answer key, neet answer key 2025, neet answer key download,

NEET UG Answer Key 2025 Objection (Image Source: AI)

NEET UG Answer Key 2025 Objection: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is closing the objection window for the NEET UG answer key 2025 today, 5 June 2025. Candidates who have objections to any answer in the answer key can raise their objections on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, until 11:50 PM tonight.

₹200 per Question Fee

A processing fee of ₹200 per question has been set for raising objections to the answer key. This payment can only be made through debit card, credit card, or net banking. No objection will be accepted without the fee.

How to Raise an Objection: A Step-by-Step Guide

  • First, visit the neet.nta.nic.in website.
  • Click on the ‘NEET UG Answer Key 2025 Objection Window’ link on the homepage.
  • A login page will open; enter your login details (such as application number and password/date of birth).
  • After logging in, your answer key will be displayed.
  • Select the answer you have an objection to and click on it.
  • Pay the processing fee and upload supporting documents.
  • Then click on the ‘Submit’ button.
  • Your objection will be registered.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for your records.

Answer Key to be Changed if Objection is Found Correct

According to the NTA, a team of experts will examine all objections. If any objection is found to be correct, the answer key will be changed. Thereafter, the results of all candidates will be prepared based on the final answer key.

Over 22.7 Lakh Candidates Participated in the Exam

The NEET UG 2025 exam was held on 4 May from 2 PM to 5 PM at over 5,453 centres in more than 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh students registered for the exam.
Direct Link to Register an Objection for NEET UG Answer Key 2025

Keep an eye on the official website for all important updates and notices related to NEET UG.

News / Education News / Last Day to Raise Objections Against NEET UG 2025 Answer Key

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Ramgarh Restoration Event: CM Bhajan Lal Praises Patrika’s Amritam Jalam Campaign, Thanks Kothari Ji

National News

Ramgarh Restoration Event: CM Bhajan Lal Praises Patrika’s Amritam Jalam Campaign, Thanks Kothari Ji

in 3 hours

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

National News

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

10 minutes ago

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

Cricket News

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

20 minutes ago

Trump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries

World

Trump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries

in 32 minutes

Latest Education News

Last Day to Raise Objections Against NEET UG 2025 Answer Key

Education News

Last Day to Raise Objections Against NEET UG 2025 Answer Key

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Board Inter Arts Result 2025 Out at 2 PM Today

Education News

Jharkhand Board Inter Arts Result 2025 Out at 2 PM Today

in 4 hours

JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2026 Open: Registration Process Begins

Education News

JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2026 Open: Registration Process Begins

in 23 minutes

IGNOU June 2025 TEE Hall Tickets Released; Exams from 12 June to 19 July

Education News

IGNOU June 2025 TEE Hall Tickets Released; Exams from 12 June to 19 July

in 21 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.