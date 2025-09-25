Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

LIC AAO 2025 Admit Cards to Release Soon

If you have applied for the LIC AAO 2025 exam, you will also be waiting for the admit card. The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is soon going to release the admit cards for the AAO Preliminary Examination 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

(Image Source: Gemini AI)

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will soon release the admit cards for the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) preliminary examination 2025. Candidates can visit the official website, licindia.in, to view and download their hall tickets/admit cards. The AAO preliminary examination will be held on 3 October. According to the official notification, you will be able to download the AAO preliminary examination admit card seven days before the exam.

How to Download the LIC AAO Admit Card?


  1. First, visit the official LIC website, licindia.in.




  2. Click on the “Recruitment” section on the homepage.




  3. Then, click on the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 link.




  4. Enter your login credentials and submit.




  5. The admit card will appear on the screen.




  6. Print out the admit card to take it to the examination.

Total 841 Positions to be Filled

After the preliminary exam, the candidates' results will be declared. Candidates who pass the first stage will qualify for the main examination. The mains exam will be held on 8 November 2025. After the main examination, candidates will have to appear for an interview/personality test. Following this, the final merit list will be prepared, with a total of 841 positions to be filled.

LIC AAO Exam Details


  1. The preliminary examination will be online, consisting of 100 questions for 70 marks. It will last for more than one hour and will have three sections.




  2. The Quantitative Aptitude section will have 35 questions, while the English Language section will have 30 questions focusing on grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension, carrying a total of 30 marks. The English Language section is a qualifying exam only and its marks will not be considered for ranking.

Things to Check on Your Admit Card


  1. Candidate's name, roll number




  2. Exam date and time




  3. Exam centre name and address




  4. Important instructions (regarding COVID or documents)

Important Documents to Carry to the Exam


  1. Printed admit card




  2. A valid photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, driving licence, etc.)




  3. Passport-size photograph

Other Suggestions


  1. Keep more than one copy of the admit card after downloading it.




  2. Reach the examination centre one hour before time.




  3. Carefully read all the given instructions.

Published on:

25 Sept 2025 01:37 pm

