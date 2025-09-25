LIC AAO 2025 Admit Cards to Release Soon

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will soon release the admit cards for the Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) preliminary examination 2025. Candidates can visit the official website, licindia.in, to view and download their hall tickets/admit cards. The AAO preliminary examination will be held on 3 October. According to the official notification, you will be able to download the AAO preliminary examination admit card seven days before the exam.
After the preliminary exam, the candidates' results will be declared. Candidates who pass the first stage will qualify for the main examination. The mains exam will be held on 8 November 2025. After the main examination, candidates will have to appear for an interview/personality test. Following this, the final merit list will be prepared, with a total of 841 positions to be filled.