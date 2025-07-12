12 July 2025,

Saturday

MP Announces 13,000 Teacher Vacancies: B.Ed Holders Ineligible

Only candidates holding a D.El.Ed degree are eligible for this recruitment. Candidates with a B.Ed degree cannot apply.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

MP Teacher Vacancy 2025
MP Teacher Vacancy 2025(Image-Freepik)

MP Teacher Vacancy 2025: A golden opportunity has arisen for aspirants dreaming of becoming government teachers in Madhya Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a notification for the Primary Teacher Selection Examination 2025. This recruitment will be conducted under the School Education Department and the Tribal Welfare Department. A total of 13,089 posts will be filled through this recruitment, including 10,150 posts under the School Education Department and 2,939 posts under the Tribal Welfare Department.

Application Dates and Process

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website esb.mp.gov.in from 18 July 2025 to 6 August 2025. A candidate must submit a single application for all posts. The Primary Teacher Selection Examination is likely to commence from 31 August 2025. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates must reach the centre one hour before the commencement of the examination.

Salary Details

The selected candidate in this recruitment will be given ₹25,300 per month as initial salary. In addition, dearness allowance (DA) will also be provided. For more detailed information related to this recruitment, this notification can be viewed.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed MP TET (2020 or 2024).
12th pass with a minimum of 50% marks and a two-year D.El.Ed diploma or 12th pass with 50% marks and a four-year B.El.Ed degree in elementary education or a two-year diploma in elementary education along with graduation. Only D.El.Ed degree holders are eligible for this recruitment. Candidates with a B.Ed degree cannot apply.

Age Limit and Application Fee

As per 1 January 2025, the age limit for the general category is fixed at 21 to 40 years, while for female candidates (MP residents) it is a maximum of 45 years and for reserved category/disabled (MP residents) it is a maximum of 45 years.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

12 Jul 2025 12:51 pm

Education News / MP Announces 13,000 Teacher Vacancies: B.Ed Holders Ineligible
