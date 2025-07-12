MP Announces 13,000 Teacher Vacancies: B.Ed Holders Ineligible

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website esb.mp.gov.in from 18 July 2025 to 6 August 2025. A candidate must submit a single application for all posts. The Primary Teacher Selection Examination is likely to commence from 31 August 2025. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Candidates must reach the centre one hour before the commencement of the examination.