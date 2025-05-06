MP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Easy Ways to Check Your Score

MP Board Result 2025: How to Check the Result? First, visit the official website mpbse.nic.in.

Click on the ‘HSSC Result 2025’ or ‘High School Result 2025’ link on the homepage.

Then, fill in your roll number, application number, and security code.

Your scorecard will appear on the screen after clicking submit.

Download the PDF file of the result for future use.

MP Board Result: Passing Criteria Students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject and overall to pass the examination. If a student fails in one or two subjects, they will get a chance to appear for a supplementary examination. However, if a student fails in three or more subjects, they will have to repeat the next academic year.

MP Board Result: Re-examination Under the New Policy The MP Board has decided this year that if a student fails in the main examination, they can retake the examination in July 2025. This rule has been implemented under the New Education Policy 2020 to prevent students from wasting a year. This time, students will get a chance to directly retake the examination instead of the traditional supplementary examination.