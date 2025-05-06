scriptMP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Easy Ways to Check Your Score | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

MP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Easy Ways to Check Your Score

MP Board: Approximately 1.6 million students appeared for the examinations this year, of which about 9.53 lakh were in class 10th and 7.06 lakh in class 12th.

BhopalMay 06, 2025 / 09:37 am

Patrika Desk

MP Board Result 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the class 10th and 12th results on 6 May 2025 at 10:00 AM. The board itself has confirmed this. Students can check their results on the board’s official websites: mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in, and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. The links will be activated as soon as the results are released. Students will need to enter their roll number and application number to download their scorecards. Students facing internet access issues can also view their results via SMS, DigiLocker, and the MP Mobile App (requires prior download).

MP Board Result 2025: How to Check the Result?

First, visit the official website mpbse.nic.in.
Click on the ‘HSSC Result 2025’ or ‘High School Result 2025’ link on the homepage.
Then, fill in your roll number, application number, and security code.
Your scorecard will appear on the screen after clicking submit.
Download the PDF file of the result for future use.

MP Board Result: Passing Criteria

Students need to score at least 33% marks in each subject and overall to pass the examination. If a student fails in one or two subjects, they will get a chance to appear for a supplementary examination. However, if a student fails in three or more subjects, they will have to repeat the next academic year.

MP Board Result: Re-examination Under the New Policy

The MP Board has decided this year that if a student fails in the main examination, they can retake the examination in July 2025. This rule has been implemented under the New Education Policy 2020 to prevent students from wasting a year. This time, students will get a chance to directly retake the examination instead of the traditional supplementary examination.

MP Board 10th 12th Result 2025: Number of Students and Announcement of Toppers

Approximately 1.6 million students appeared for the examination this year, of which about 9.53 lakh were in class 10th and 7.06 lakh in class 12th. Along with the release of the results, the board will also announce the names of the top-performing students through a press conference.

