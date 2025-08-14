Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

MP Board Releases 10th & 12th Exam Timetable for 2025-26

The Madhya Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal has released the timetable for the 10th and 12th board examinations.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Aug 14, 2025

MP Board Exam Time Table 2025-26
Time Table (Photo Source- Patrika)

MP Board Exam Time Table 2025-26: The timetable for the class 10th and 12th board examinations conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Board has been released. The Secondary Education Board has announced the timetable six months in advance. The 12th board exams will commence on 7 February, while the 10th board exams will begin on 11 February. The first paper for both classes will be Hindi.

According to the board exam timetable released by the Secondary Education Board, the 12th examinations will be held from 7 February to 3 March, spanning a total of 19 days. The 10th examinations, on the other hand, will be held from 11 February to 2 March, lasting for 9 days.

Entry to Exams 15 Minutes Before Time

The exam timings for the MP Board examinations are scheduled between 9 am and 12 pm. All examinees must arrive at the examination centre by 8 am. Entry to the examination centre will be granted only 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Even if the government declares a public holiday, the examinations will be conducted as per the pre-determined schedule.

Practical Examinations Between 10 February and 10 March

Practical examinations for regular students will be held in their respective schools, while practical examinations for private students will be conducted at designated centres between 10 February and 10 March 2026. All examinees must be seated in the examination hall by 8:30 am. The question paper distribution time is 8:50 am, and the answer sheet distribution time is 8:55 am. The board may make changes to the timings if necessary, and notification will be given accordingly.

Published on:

14 Aug 2025 10:35 am

English News / Education News / MP Board Releases 10th & 12th Exam Timetable for 2025-26
