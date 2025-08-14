MP Board Releases 10th & 12th Exam Timetable for 2025-26

Practical examinations for regular students will be held in their respective schools, while practical examinations for private students will be conducted at designated centres between 10 February and 10 March 2026. All examinees must be seated in the examination hall by 8:30 am. The question paper distribution time is 8:50 am, and the answer sheet distribution time is 8:55 am. The board may make changes to the timings if necessary, and notification will be given accordingly.