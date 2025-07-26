MP Board Supplementary Exam 2025 Results: Check Following These Steps

The MP Board conducted the class 10 supplementary examination from 17 June to 26 June and the class 12 examination from 17 June to 5 July 2025. These examinations were for students who had failed the main examination or wished to improve their marks. This year, a total of 3.31 lakh students participated in the supplementary exam. Notably, around 5.10 lakh students failed in the main examinations for classes 10 and 12, of whom 1.79 lakh did not apply for the supplementary exam. To pass the MP Board examination, it is necessary to obtain a minimum of 33 percent marks overall, as well as in each subject.