MP Board Supplementary Exam 2025 Results: Check Following These Steps

MP Board Result 2025 Supplementary: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results for the 2025 supplementary examination for class 12. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. A total of 1,35,675 students registered for the class 12 supplementary exam this year, including 75,175 boys and 60,500 girls. A total of 57.60% of students have been declared successful. According to the results, over 78,000 students passed. Of these, 24,728 students received first division, 52,966 received second division, and 457 students received third division. Around 57,000 students failed.
The MP Board conducted the class 10 supplementary examination from 17 June to 26 June and the class 12 examination from 17 June to 5 July 2025. These examinations were for students who had failed the main examination or wished to improve their marks. This year, a total of 3.31 lakh students participated in the supplementary exam. Notably, around 5.10 lakh students failed in the main examinations for classes 10 and 12, of whom 1.79 lakh did not apply for the supplementary exam. To pass the MP Board examination, it is necessary to obtain a minimum of 33 percent marks overall, as well as in each subject.