Now You Can Pursue a PhD Alongside Your Job: No Coursework Required

MP News: Good news for students pursuing PhDs. Under the National Education Policy 2020, higher education institutions have introduced part-time PhD facilities, aiming to make research more flexible and employment-oriented. Now, working professionals can also conduct high-level research, without the hassle of coursework.
Institutions like RGVP, Triple IT, NLIU, MANIT, and the Forensic University have introduced part-time PhDs this year, opening new avenues for research for academics, engineers, scientists, and IT professionals.
The Indian Institute of Information Technology (Triple IT) offers PhD facilities in subjects like Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication, Mathematics, and Physics. Significantly, candidates opting for part-time PhDs can choose NPTEL online courses as an alternative.
NPTEL (National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning) is an online platform run by IITs and IISc. It offers free courses in technical, scientific, and humanities subjects. The recognition of its coursework now allows research scholars to pursue their PhDs without attending regular classes at the institution.
“Previously, the University followed Ordinance 2017 for PhD admissions, which has now been revised to Ordinance 2022. This has made the admission process more transparent and clear. The facility of part-time PhDs will also be available for students.” - Rajesh Bhargav, Deputy Registrar, RGPP
“Research is no longer limited to labs or classrooms. Technology and the new policy have made PhDs accessible to working professionals. Platforms like NPTEL and part-time options have made it possible to pursue education and career simultaneously. PhD programmes have been started at the institute this year. Candidates can also pursue part-time PhDs.” - Dr. Ajay Srivastava, Placement Officer, Triple IT