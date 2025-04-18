MP Nursing Scam: 70 Doctors and Nurses Served Notices, Principal Removed

Many colleges were given reports stating they were suitable, even though they did not meet the criteria. Later, an investigation by a High Court committee found these colleges unsuitable. It may be noted that in May 2024, the CBI declared 169 unsuitable nursing colleges (MP Nursing Scam) in the state as suitable. This included four colleges in the capital city that lacked their own building, labs, and hospitals. The High Court questioned the investigation and ordered a review of all suitable colleges. The government subsequently cancelled the recognition of 66 nursing colleges.

Allegations of Protecting the Guilty Ravi Parmar, the state vice-president of NSUI, has alleged an attempt to protect several accused officials and employees. A year ago, the then Medical Education Commissioner issued notices to approximately 110 nursing staff and doctors, but charge sheets have only been issued against 70. A warning has been given that if impartial action is not taken in the case and all the guilty are not punished, NSUI will launch a state-wide agitation.