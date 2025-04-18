scriptMP Nursing Scam: 70 Doctors and Nurses Served Notices, Principal Removed | MP Nursing Scam: 70 Doctors and Nurses Served Notices, Principal Removed | Latest News | Patrika News
In a major development in the MP Nursing Scam, the Department of Health and Medical Education has taken significant action. Radhika Nair, the principal of the Government Nursing College at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, has been removed from her post.

BhopalApr 18, 2025

MP Nursing Scam: The Department of Health and Medical Education has taken major action in the nursing scam. Radhika Nair, the principal of the government nursing college at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, has been removed from her post. Leela Nalvanshi has been given the responsibility of principal in her place. Charge sheets have been issued against more than 12 nursing staff and doctors from GMC, along with 70 people across the state, and departmental inquiries have been ordered. These include the doctors and nursing staff who were part of the teams verifying nursing colleges.
Many colleges were given reports stating they were suitable, even though they did not meet the criteria. Later, an investigation by a High Court committee found these colleges unsuitable.

It may be noted that in May 2024, the CBI declared 169 unsuitable nursing colleges (MP Nursing Scam) in the state as suitable. This included four colleges in the capital city that lacked their own building, labs, and hospitals. The High Court questioned the investigation and ordered a review of all suitable colleges. The government subsequently cancelled the recognition of 66 nursing colleges.

Allegations of Protecting the Guilty

Ravi Parmar, the state vice-president of NSUI, has alleged an attempt to protect several accused officials and employees. A year ago, the then Medical Education Commissioner issued notices to approximately 110 nursing staff and doctors, but charge sheets have only been issued against 70. A warning has been given that if impartial action is not taken in the case and all the guilty are not punished, NSUI will launch a state-wide agitation.

