MP PNST GNST 2025 Application Process Open

Exam Date and Shift Details The examination will commence on Tuesday, 24 June 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second shift will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. For more information regarding this recruitment, please refer to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria To be eligible for admission to the B.Sc. Nursing or G.N.M. course, applicants must have passed the 12th standard examination under the 10+2 system from a recognised board (MP Board/CBSE/ICSE/other state boards) with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. A minimum of 45% marks is required for the unreserved category, and a minimum of 40% for SC/ST/OBC categories. Passing marks in English are also mandatory. The minimum age of the candidate should be 17 years. Age will be calculated as of 31 December 2025.