scriptMP PNST GNST 2025 Application Process Open | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

MP PNST GNST 2025 Application Process Open

After filling out the application forms, candidates who wish to make changes to their application forms can do so between 19 May and 7 June 2025.

May 21, 2025 / 03:35 pm

Patrika Desk

MP PNST GNST Application Form 2025

Pic Credit-Freepik

MP PNST GNST Application Form 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has commenced the online application process for the Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) and General Nursing and Midwifery Training Selection Test (GNMTST) 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, esb.mp.gov.in. The last date for applying is 2 June 2025. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline. Candidates who wish to make changes to their application forms can do so between 19 May and 7 June 2025.

Exam Date and Shift Details

The examination will commence on Tuesday, 24 June 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and the second shift will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. For more information regarding this recruitment, please refer to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for admission to the B.Sc. Nursing or G.N.M. course, applicants must have passed the 12th standard examination under the 10+2 system from a recognised board (MP Board/CBSE/ICSE/other state boards) with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. A minimum of 45% marks is required for the unreserved category, and a minimum of 40% for SC/ST/OBC categories. Passing marks in English are also mandatory. The minimum age of the candidate should be 17 years. Age will be calculated as of 31 December 2025.

Age Limit and Application Fee

Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of the candidate should be 17 years. Age will be calculated as of 31 December 2025. The application fee for unreserved category candidates is ₹400. For SC/ST/OBC/PwD/EWS candidates who are native to Madhya Pradesh, the fee is ₹200.

News / Education News / MP PNST GNST 2025 Application Process Open

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Naxal Encounter: 27 rebels killed in Narayanpur, Raju with bounty over ₹1 crore feared dead, one jawan martyred

Narayanpur

Naxal Encounter: 27 rebels killed in Narayanpur, Raju with bounty over ₹1 crore feared dead, one jawan martyred

in 4 hours

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Ali Khan, Reprimands Him Over ‘Operation Sindoor’ Comment

National News

Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Ali Khan, Reprimands Him Over ‘Operation Sindoor’ Comment

in 4 hours

Karnataka: Bengaluru Floods Overshadow Congress Government’s Anniversary Celebrations

National News

Karnataka: Bengaluru Floods Overshadow Congress Government’s Anniversary Celebrations

3 hours ago

Trump Unveils 'Golden Dome' Missile Defense Shield

World

Trump Unveils 'Golden Dome' Missile Defense Shield

54 minutes ago

Latest Education News

MP PNST GNST 2025 Application Process Open

Education News

MP PNST GNST 2025 Application Process Open

in 4 hours

Bihar B.Ed. 2025 Admit Cards Released

Education News

Bihar B.Ed. 2025 Admit Cards Released

in 1 hour

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025 for More Than 4000 Posts

Education News

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025 for More Than 4000 Posts

1 hour ago

Uttarakhand Madrassas to Teach 'Operation Sindoor' as per Government Decision

Education News

Uttarakhand Madrassas to Teach 'Operation Sindoor' as per Government Decision

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.