MP Police Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended, Now Apply Until This Date

The police recruitment examination will commence on October 30, 2025. Examinations will be conducted in 11 cities across the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ratlam, Neemuch, Khandwa, Sagar, Satna, and Sidhi. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 7:30 AM, with reporting time until 8:30 AM. The examination will take place between 9:30 AM and 11:30 AM. The second shift will start at 12:30 PM, with reporting time until 1:30 PM. The exam will be held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.