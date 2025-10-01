Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

MP Police Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended, Now Apply Until This Date

The last date for applications for MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board has been extended. Read the article to know in detail.

2 min read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

MP Police Constable (Image: AI)

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board has issued a notification for the recruitment of 7,500 constable posts in the police department. The application process began on September 15, 2025, and the deadline for submission was September 29, 2025. However, a new update has now emerged. The application deadline for this recruitment has been extended. Candidates can now apply until October 6. The facility to make corrections in the form has also been extended from October 4 to October 8.

Apply through this site for Constable Post Recruitment

Candidates aspiring to appear for the police recruitment examination can now apply until October 6, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of ESB, esb.mp.gov.in.

Age

According to the information, applicants must be at least 18 years old as of September 29. The maximum age limit for General and EWS category candidates of the state and applicants from other states has been set at 33 years.

Exam Date

The police recruitment examination will commence on October 30, 2025. Examinations will be conducted in 11 cities across the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ratlam, Neemuch, Khandwa, Sagar, Satna, and Sidhi. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 7:30 AM, with reporting time until 8:30 AM. The examination will take place between 9:30 AM and 11:30 AM. The second shift will start at 12:30 PM, with reporting time until 1:30 PM. The exam will be held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Exam Fee

The application fee is set at ₹500 for General/Unreserved category candidates. For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/OBC/EWS candidates, the fee is ₹250. For differently-abled individuals who are original residents of Madhya Pradesh, the fee is ₹200, and for departmental examinations (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), the fee is ₹100.

Selection Process

The police recruitment process will be based on a written examination followed by a physical efficiency test and document verification. The level of the exam will be based on the qualification of High School (10th pass).

Salary

Selected candidates will be appointed to the post of Constable in the Police Department. Their salary will range between ₹19,500 to ₹62,000 per month.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

01 Oct 2025 04:24 pm

English News / Education News / MP Police Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended, Now Apply Until This Date

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

UPPSC Prelims 2025: Exam on October 12, Over 6 Lakh Candidates to Appear, Check Important Guidelines

Education News

UPPSC PCS Prelims: Admit Card Released for UP PCS, Download Directly From This Link

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit card
Education News

RRB JE Notification 2025: Railways Announces Recruitment for Junior Engineer Posts, Over 2500 Vacancies

RRB JE Recruitment 2025
Education News

Aspiring to become a doctor after 12th grade? These seven medical courses are the best

Best medical courses after 12th, Medical courses after 12th without NEET, Top medical courses in India, Doctor courses after 12th, Courses to become a doctor after 12th,
Education News

Major Update on Patwari Recruitment Exam Results

Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.