MP Police Recruitment 2025: Last Date Extended, Now Apply Until This Date

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board has issued a notification for the recruitment of 7,500 constable posts in the police department. The application process began on September 15, 2025, and the deadline for submission was September 29, 2025. However, a new update has now emerged. The application deadline for this recruitment has been extended. Candidates can now apply until October 6. The facility to make corrections in the form has also been extended from October 4 to October 8.
Candidates aspiring to appear for the police recruitment examination can now apply until October 6, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of ESB, esb.mp.gov.in.
According to the information, applicants must be at least 18 years old as of September 29. The maximum age limit for General and EWS category candidates of the state and applicants from other states has been set at 33 years.
The police recruitment examination will commence on October 30, 2025. Examinations will be conducted in 11 cities across the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ratlam, Neemuch, Khandwa, Sagar, Satna, and Sidhi. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 7:30 AM, with reporting time until 8:30 AM. The examination will take place between 9:30 AM and 11:30 AM. The second shift will start at 12:30 PM, with reporting time until 1:30 PM. The exam will be held from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.
The application fee is set at ₹500 for General/Unreserved category candidates. For Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/OBC/EWS candidates, the fee is ₹250. For differently-abled individuals who are original residents of Madhya Pradesh, the fee is ₹200, and for departmental examinations (SC/ST/OBC/EWS), the fee is ₹100.
The police recruitment process will be based on a written examination followed by a physical efficiency test and document verification. The level of the exam will be based on the qualification of High School (10th pass).
Selected candidates will be appointed to the post of Constable in the Police Department. Their salary will range between ₹19,500 to ₹62,000 per month.
