MP RTE Lottery Result Announced: Check Admission Status Online

Admission process to be completed by this date Parents of children who have been allotted schools must complete the admission process at the respective school between 2 June and 10 June. If any school refuses admission, a complaint can be lodged with the District Education Office. Applications under RTE were accepted between 7 May and 21 May. Verification of these applications was completed by 23 May. A total of 1,66,751 children were deemed eligible for 18,481 private schools across the state. Of these, 1,03,139 were for Nursery, 47,738 for KG-1, and 15,874 for Class 1.

Check the results directly from this link – MP RTE Admission Result MP RTE Lottery Result: So many children got their first-choice school Under this selection process, children have been selected for 93,822 seats. 54,000 children have been allotted schools in Nursery, 22,799 in KG-1, and 6,646 in Class 1. Notably, 83,483 children had opted for their first-choice school, and 72,812 of them received their preferred school.