Education News

MP RTE Lottery Result Announced: Check Admission Status Online

Parents of children allotted schools under the Right to Education Act must complete the admission process at the respective schools between June 2nd and June 10th.

May 29, 2025 / 02:05 pm

Patrika Desk

MP RTE Admission Result

School Student(Symbolic Image-Freepik)

MP RTE Admission Result: The online lottery results for free admission to private schools under the RTE (Right to Education) scheme in Madhya Pradesh have been declared. Parents can now visit the official MP RTE website, www.rteportal.mp.gov.in, to view the school allotted to their child and download the allotment letter. The school name and other details are also being sent to parents via SMS on their registered mobile numbers. This process was completed for admissions to Nursery, KG-1, and Class 1.

Admission process to be completed by this date

Parents of children who have been allotted schools must complete the admission process at the respective school between 2 June and 10 June. If any school refuses admission, a complaint can be lodged with the District Education Office. Applications under RTE were accepted between 7 May and 21 May. Verification of these applications was completed by 23 May. A total of 1,66,751 children were deemed eligible for 18,481 private schools across the state. Of these, 1,03,139 were for Nursery, 47,738 for KG-1, and 15,874 for Class 1.
Check the results directly from this link – MP RTE Admission Result

MP RTE Lottery Result: So many children got their first-choice school

Under this selection process, children have been selected for 93,822 seats. 54,000 children have been allotted schools in Nursery, 22,799 in KG-1, and 6,646 in Class 1. Notably, 83,483 children had opted for their first-choice school, and 72,812 of them received their preferred school.

News / Education News / MP RTE Lottery Result Announced: Check Admission Status Online

