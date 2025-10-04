MP SET Notification 2025 Released for State Eligibility Test; Know Exam Pattern

MP SET Notification 2025 (Image-Freepik)
MP SET Notification 2025 has been released. This is significant news for candidates aspiring to become Assistant Professors and Junior Research Fellows (JRF) in Madhya Pradesh. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the official notification for the Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test (MP SET 2025). According to the commission, the examination will be conducted across 31 subjects this year.
Regarding the application fee, candidates from the General category and other states will have to pay ₹500. For candidates belonging to the reserved categories of Madhya Pradesh, the fee has been set at ₹250. Additionally, all candidates will be required to pay a portal fee of ₹40. If any error occurs during the application form submission, candidates can make corrections by paying a fee of ₹50.
As per the information provided by the commission, the MP SET examination will be conducted in 31 subjects this year. The syllabus for these subjects will be in line with the syllabus of the National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) and UGC-CSIR NET. This means that candidates preparing for NET will not need to study a separate new syllabus for MP SET. The 31 subjects for which MPPSC has announced the State Eligibility Test include Chemistry, Physical Science, Mathematical Science, Commerce, Management, Economics, English, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Traditional Sanskrit subjects (Jyotish, Vyakaran, Prachya Sahitya, etc.), Geography, History, Political Science, Sociology, Philosophy, Psychology, Computer Science and Applications, Biological Sciences, Home Science, Criminology, Defence and Strategic Studies, Library and Information Science, Physical Education, Music, Dance, Fine Arts, and Yoga.
The detailed notification has not yet been released. However, based on the pattern of last year's examination, the test will be for a total of 150 marks. Out of these, 100 marks will be for questions from the main subject, while 50 questions will be on the General Paper on Teaching Aptitude and Research Aptitude. All questions will be worth 2 marks each. Candidates will be given a total of 3 hours for the examination. More detailed information will be available once the detailed notification is released.
