MPESB Vacancy 2025: Over 400 Vacancies in Group-2, 3 Posts, These Documents Will Be Required

MPESB Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)
MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a recruitment notification for various posts under Group-2 and Sub Group-3. The board will fill a total of 454 vacant positions. Interested and eligible candidates can start the application process from October 29, 2025. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of MPESB. The last date to apply for this recruitment has been set as November 12, 2025. The facility to make corrections in the application form will be available from October 29 to November 17, 2025.
Regarding the age limit, the minimum age for candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Candidates from reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per rules. For the recruitment, candidates from the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. For candidates from EWS, SC, ST, and OBC categories of Madhya Pradesh, the fee has been fixed at Rs 250.
Candidates will be selected through a written examination. This exam is likely to be conducted on December 13, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second shift will be from 3 PM to 6 PM.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending