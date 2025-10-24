MPESB Vacancy 2025: Over 400 Vacancies in Group-2, 3 Posts, These Documents Will Be Required

MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released a recruitment notification for various posts under Group-2 and Sub Group-3. The board will fill a total of 454 vacant positions. Interested and eligible candidates can start the application process from October 29, 2025. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of MPESB. The last date to apply for this recruitment has been set as November 12, 2025. The facility to make corrections in the application form will be available from October 29 to November 17, 2025.