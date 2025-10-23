Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

MPESB Vacancy 2025: Recruitment announced for over 400 Group-2, Sub-Group-3 posts

The Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board (MPESB) has announced recruitment for various posts in Group-2 and Sub-Group-3. According to the released notification, appointments will be made for a total of 454 posts.

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 23, 2025

MPESB Vacancy 2025

MPESB Vacancy 2025 (Image-Freepik)

MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 Recruitment 2025: Good news has emerged for young people seeking government jobs. The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced recruitment for various posts in Group-2 and Sub Group-3. According to the released notification, a total of 454 appointments will be made. The application process for these posts will begin on October 29, 2025, and candidates can apply online until November 12, 2025. Furthermore, the facility to make corrections in the application form will be available from October 29 to November 17, 2025. This presents a great opportunity for young individuals to secure a government job. Candidates will need to visit the official website to complete the online application.

Application Fee and Age Limit

Regarding the application fee for this recruitment, it has been set at ₹500 for candidates from the general category and ₹250 for candidates from the EWS, SC, ST, and OBC categories of Madhya Pradesh. For more information related to this recruitment, the notification can be referred to. The minimum age for applicants for this recruitment is set at 18 years, and the maximum age is 40 years.

MPESB: How to Apply

As part of the selection process, candidates will have to appear for a written examination. This examination will be conducted on December 13, 2025. The exam may be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 PM, and the second shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 6 PM. During the application process, candidates will need to visit the website, complete their registration, pay the application fee, and upload the necessary documents. After submitting the form, candidates should save a printout for future reference.

Published on:

23 Oct 2025 03:06 pm

