NCET 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now

NCET Admit Card 2025: Four-Year Teacher Training Programme Under the ITEP programme, students who have passed class 12 can take admission in four-year BA-BEd, BSc-BEd, or BCom-BEd courses. As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, from 2030 onwards, only holders of a four-year BEd or ITEP degree will be eligible for school teacher positions. This has significantly increased the importance of this course for aspiring teachers. This course has been started with the aim of preparing qualified teachers for the four levels – Foundational, Preparatory, Middle, and Secondary – of the new education system (5+3+3+4 structure).

NCET: Institutes Offering Admission The NCET Exam is being conducted for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme in select central, state universities, and government colleges across the country, including IITs, NITs, and RIETs.