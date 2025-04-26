scriptNCET 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now | Latest News | Patrika News
NCET 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now



Apr 26, 2025 / 01:44 pm

Patrika Desk

NCET Admit Card 2025

NCET Admit Card 2025: The admit card for the NCET 2025 exam, conducted for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP), has been released. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, ncet2025.ntaonline.in. They will need their application number and date of birth to access it. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is scheduled to conduct the National Common Entrance Test (NCET 2025) on 29 April.

NCET Admit Card 2025: Four-Year Teacher Training Programme

Under the ITEP programme, students who have passed class 12 can take admission in four-year BA-BEd, BSc-BEd, or BCom-BEd courses. As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, from 2030 onwards, only holders of a four-year BEd or ITEP degree will be eligible for school teacher positions. This has significantly increased the importance of this course for aspiring teachers. This course has been started with the aim of preparing qualified teachers for the four levels – Foundational, Preparatory, Middle, and Secondary – of the new education system (5+3+3+4 structure).

NCET: Institutes Offering Admission

The NCET Exam is being conducted for admission to the four-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme in select central, state universities, and government colleges across the country, including IITs, NITs, and RIETs.

ITEP Course: What’s Special

The Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) has been developed in accordance with the guidelines of the National Education Policy 2020. After completing this course, students will not need to separately pursue a BEd or D.El.Ed to become a teacher. This new ITEP course is different from the traditional four-year integrated BEd course. It was formally launched in March 2023. From the 2023-24 academic session, this course was started in 57 Teacher Education Institutes (TEIs) of IITs, NITs, Central and State Universities.
NCET Admit Card 2025 Direct Link

