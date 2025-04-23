scriptNDA 1 Result: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Your Score | Latest News | Patrika News
NDA 1 Result: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Your Score

The UPSC will release the results of the NDA and NA I examination in PDF format on the commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the selection list from this website.

Apr 23, 2025 / 05:23 pm

Patrika Desk

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination I on 13 April 2025 at various examination centres across the country. Candidates who appeared for the examination are now awaiting the results, which are expected soon. Based on previous years’ records, the commission usually releases the results within approximately 20 days of the examination. Therefore, it is anticipated that the NDA NA I Result 2025 may be announced before 3 May.

NDA 1 Result: Where and how to check the result?

The UPSC will release the results of the NDA and NA I examination in PDF format on the commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can visit this website to download the selection list and search for their roll number. Only those candidates whose roll numbers are on this selection list will be allowed to participate in the next stage.

NDA Result: How to check the result

  • To view the result, first visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in.
  • Go to the “What’s New” section available on the homepage.
  • Click on the link for the NDA and NA I examination result 2025.
  • Find your roll number in this result, which will open in PDF format.
  • If the number of candidates is high, download the PDF file and press Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.

NDA: Number of posts

A total of 406 posts will be filled through this examination. These include 208 posts for the Army wing, 42 for the Navy wing, 120 for the Air Force wing, and 36 posts under the Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme).
The application process for this recruitment was completed between 11 December 2024 and 1 January 2025.

