NDA 1 Result: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Your Score

NDA 1 Result: Where and how to check the result? The UPSC will release the results of the NDA and NA I examination in PDF format on the commission’s official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can visit this website to download the selection list and search for their roll number. Only those candidates whose roll numbers are on this selection list will be allowed to participate in the next stage.

NDA Result: How to check the result To view the result, first visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in.

Go to the “What’s New” section available on the homepage.

Click on the link for the NDA and NA I examination result 2025.

Find your roll number in this result, which will open in PDF format.

If the number of candidates is high, download the PDF file and press Ctrl+F to search for your roll number. NDA: Number of posts A total of 406 posts will be filled through this examination. These include 208 posts for the Army wing, 42 for the Navy wing, 120 for the Air Force wing, and 36 posts under the Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme). A total of 406 posts will be filled through this examination. These include 208 posts for the Army wing, 42 for the Navy wing, 120 for the Air Force wing, and 36 posts under the Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme).

The application process for this recruitment was completed between 11 December 2024 and 1 January 2025.