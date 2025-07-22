NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Cards on 31 July

NEET PG 2025 aspirants have received an important update. The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam city intimation slip. This slip informs candidates of their assigned exam city, allowing them to plan their travel.
According to the notification issued by NBEMS, all registered candidates have received their exam city slip on their registered email IDs. Candidates are requested to check their emails immediately and obtain their exam city information. This slip only provides city information; complete exam centre details will be available on the admit card. According to the information provided by the board, the NEET PG 2025 admit card will be released on the official website on 31 July 2025.
Following the Supreme Court's directive, the NEET PG 2025 exam will now be conducted on a single day, 3 August 2025, in a single shift. The exam will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. All examinees are required to report to the examination centre by 7:00 AM.