22 July 2025,

Tuesday

Education News

NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Cards on 31 July

According to a notification released by the NBEMS, all registered candidates have received their exam city intimation slips via their registered email IDs.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip
NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Released (Image-Freepik)

NEET PG 2025 aspirants have received an important update. The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the exam city intimation slip. This slip informs candidates of their assigned exam city, allowing them to plan their travel.

Information Sent via Email

According to the notification issued by NBEMS, all registered candidates have received their exam city slip on their registered email IDs. Candidates are requested to check their emails immediately and obtain their exam city information. This slip only provides city information; complete exam centre details will be available on the admit card. According to the information provided by the board, the NEET PG 2025 admit card will be released on the official website on 31 July 2025.

How to Download

  • To download the admit card, first visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.
  • On the website's homepage, click on the “NEET PG” link.
  • Then select the active “Admit Card” link.
  • Fill in the required details such as user ID and password to log in.
  • Upon submission, the admit card will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded and printed.

Exam to be Held in a Single Day and Shift

Following the Supreme Court's directive, the NEET PG 2025 exam will now be conducted on a single day, 3 August 2025, in a single shift. The exam will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM. All examinees are required to report to the examination centre by 7:00 AM.

Share the news:

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 04:40 pm

English News / Education News / NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip Released; Admit Cards on 31 July
