NEET PG 2025: Last Day for Form Corrections

Exam Date According to the official notice, the NEET PG exam will be held on 15 June 2025. The city slip will be released on 2 June. The admit card will be released on 11 June 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts in Computer Based Mode (CBT). The first shift exam will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift exam will be held from 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM.

Changes to be made in these details In the NEET PG form, candidates can change details such as their name, nationality, mobile number, email, and exam city. Make changes to the form in time.