NEET PG 2025: Last Day for Form Corrections

May 26, 2025 / 04:06 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET PG 2025 Form Correction Last Date: Today is the last day to make corrections in the NEET PG application form. Candidates who wish to appear in this exam can correct their forms by visiting the official website. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) had started the application process for NEET PG 2025 from 17 April 2025. Now, this is the last chance to make corrections in the application form.

Exam Date

According to the official notice, the NEET PG exam will be held on 15 June 2025. The city slip will be released on 2 June. The admit card will be released on 11 June 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts in Computer Based Mode (CBT). The first shift exam will be held from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM and the second shift exam will be held from 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM.

Changes to be made in these details

In the NEET PG form, candidates can change details such as their name, nationality, mobile number, email, and exam city. Make changes to the form in time.

How to make changes in the form

  • First, visit the official website nbe.edu.in
  • Click on the NEET PG tab on the home page
  • Now click on the application link and login by entering your registration number
  • Now make the correction and submit it

