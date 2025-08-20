NEET PG 2025 Results Released: Category-wise Cutoff and Counselling Details

NEET PG 2025 Cut Off: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results for NEET PG 2025. The exam was held on 3 August, and candidates can now check their rank and score on the official website, natboard.edu.in. Scorecards will be available from 29 August and can be downloaded for only 6 months.
NBEMS has released the minimum cut-off scores for different categories.
A separate merit list will be released for the All India 50% quota. For state-level admissions, the respective state authorities will release their merit lists and guidelines.
If any candidate is found to have used unfair means, their result will be immediately cancelled, and strict action will be taken. For any questions or problems, candidates can contact 011-45593000 or register a query on the communication portal of the NBEMS official website.