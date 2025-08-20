Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

NEET PG 2025 Results Released: Category-wise Cutoff and Counselling Details

The results for NEET PG 2025 have been announced. The general category cut-off is 276 marks. Details regarding category-wise cut-offs, the 50% All India Quota merit list, and counselling information are available here.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 20, 2025

NEET PG 2025 Cut Off
NEET PG 2025 Cut Off (Image: Freepik)

NEET PG 2025 Cut Off: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results for NEET PG 2025. The exam was held on 3 August, and candidates can now check their rank and score on the official website, natboard.edu.in. Scorecards will be available from 29 August and can be downloaded for only 6 months.

NEET PG 2025 Cut-Off Scores Released

NBEMS has released the minimum cut-off scores for different categories.

  • General/EWS: 276 marks (50th percentile)
  • General PwBD: 255 marks (45th percentile)
  • SC/ST/OBC: 235 marks (40th percentile)
  • PwBD (SC/ST/OBC): 235 marks (40th percentile)

50% All India Quota Merit List

A separate merit list will be released for the All India 50% quota. For state-level admissions, the respective state authorities will release their merit lists and guidelines.

Important Points Regarding the Exam

  • The exam was conducted in a single shift; therefore, no score normalization was done.
  • All questions were carefully checked by experts, and no errors were found.
  • The eligibility of all candidates will be considered provisional; admission will be confirmed only after document verification.

Important Information for Candidates

If any candidate is found to have used unfair means, their result will be immediately cancelled, and strict action will be taken. For any questions or problems, candidates can contact 011-45593000 or register a query on the communication portal of the NBEMS official website.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

20 Aug 2025 01:42 pm

English News / Education News / NEET PG 2025 Results Released: Category-wise Cutoff and Counselling Details
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.