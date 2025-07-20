NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Released: Registration Begins July 21st

The NEET UG 2025 counselling process is set to begin on 21 July. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct online registration at mcc.nic.in for admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing and AYUSH courses for 15% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The tentative seat matrix, list of participating institutions, and detailed counselling brochure will also be available on the portal soon.