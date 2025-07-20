20 July 2025,

Sunday

Education News

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Released: Registration Begins July 21st

The NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule has been released. The registration process will begin on 21 July, as announced by the MCC. Candidates can register for MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing, and AYUSH courses by visiting mcc.nic.in. Complete counselling details, the seat matrix, and a list of participating institutions will also be released on the portal soon.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

NEET UG 2025 Counselling
NEET UG 2025 Counselling (Image Source: Gemini)

The NEET UG 2025 counselling process is set to begin on 21 July. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct online registration at mcc.nic.in for admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing and AYUSH courses for 15% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The tentative seat matrix, list of participating institutions, and detailed counselling brochure will also be available on the portal soon.

The NEET UG 2025 results were declared on 14 June, and students can now prepare for admission to their preferred medical institutions through the counselling process.

Key Dates for Round 1

  • Seat Matrix Verification (by Institution and NMC): 18-19 July
  • Registration and Fee Payment: 21 July to 28 July (Fee payment until 3 PM on 28 July)
  • Choice Filling: 22 July to 28 July (until 11:55 PM)
  • Choice Locking: 4 PM to 11:55 PM on 28 July
  • Seat Allotment Process: 29-30 July
  • Allotment Result Release: 31 July
  • Reporting to Institution: 1 August to 6 August
  • Data Verification: 7-8 August

Which Seats are Included?

The MCC will conduct counselling for the following categories:

  • 15% All India Quota (AIQ)
  • 100% seats of AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU, and ESIC
  • Institutional quota managed by MCC
  • AFMC and ESIC IP quota seats
  • Admission to Central and Deemed Universities

Eligibility for NEET UG Counselling

Only students who have successfully passed the NEET UG 2025 examination are eligible to participate in the counselling.

How to Register Online

  • Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in
  • Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.
  • Login using your NEET UG roll number and other details.
  • Fill out the application form and pay the fee.
  • Upload necessary documents (NEET scorecard, photo ID, category certificate, etc.).
  • Fill and lock your college and course preferences.
  • Download the final confirmation page.

Special Instructions

The MCC has instructed all colleges and institutions to strictly adhere to the counselling schedule. Given the time constraints, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays will be considered working days.

The NEET UG 2025 counselling process is a crucial stage for students. It is essential that candidates are fully aware of all dates and stages and complete their preparations in advance to secure a seat in their desired college.

