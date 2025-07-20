NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Released: Registration Begins July 21st

The NEET UG 2025 counselling process is set to begin on 21 July. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct online registration at mcc.nic.in for admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing and AYUSH courses for 15% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The tentative seat matrix, list of participating institutions, and detailed counselling brochure will also be available on the portal soon.
The NEET UG 2025 results were declared on 14 June, and students can now prepare for admission to their preferred medical institutions through the counselling process.
The MCC will conduct counselling for the following categories:
Only students who have successfully passed the NEET UG 2025 examination are eligible to participate in the counselling.
The MCC has instructed all colleges and institutions to strictly adhere to the counselling schedule. Given the time constraints, Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays will be considered working days.
The NEET UG 2025 counselling process is a crucial stage for students. It is essential that candidates are fully aware of all dates and stages and complete their preparations in advance to secure a seat in their desired college.