scriptNEET UG 2025 Paper: Physics paper stumps students, experts react | NEET UG 2025 Paper: Physics paper stumps students, experts react | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

NEET UG 2025 Paper: Physics paper stumps students, experts react

NEET UG 2025: The NEET exam is over. Now, discussions are underway regarding the difficulty level of the paper. According to several private institutions, this year’s paper was indeed challenging for the students.

BharatMay 06, 2025 / 09:47 am

Patrika Desk

NEET UG 2025 Paper Analysis
The NEET UG exam was conducted on 4th May. Since the exam concluded, discussions about its difficulty have dominated conversations. Many students leaving examination centres expressed disappointment, citing the challenging nature of the paper. Some found Physics particularly difficult, while others struggled with Chemistry.

Cutoff Dependent on Paper Difficulty

The NEET UG exam is held annually for admission to MBBS courses. This year, approximately 2.3 million students applied, hoping to pursue a career in medicine. Now, the focus shifts to the cutoff, which is expected to be significantly influenced by the paper’s difficulty.

Physics Section Deemed Difficult

Many private coaching institutes that prepare students for the NEET UG exam concur that this year’s paper was exceptionally challenging. Some questions were so difficult that even teachers found them hard to solve. This made the paper particularly tough for first-time test takers. Many believe the Physics section was especially demanding, compounded by the relatively short duration of the exam.
“Conversations with students revealed that this year’s NEET paper was tough. While they didn’t single out any specific subject, the overall consensus was that the paper was challenging. We are still analysing the paper, and further details will be available after the analysis is complete.”
Aakash Institute (Jaipur)

720-Mark Paper

The NEET paper is worth 720 marks, comprising 180 questions. Students receive 4 marks for each correct answer, with a penalty of 1 mark for each incorrect answer. The NTA will award 4 marks for any questions found to be incorrect.

2.3 Million Applicants

This year’s NEET UG exam was held on 4th May across more than 5,000 centres in over 550 cities nationwide. Approximately 2.3 million students registered, with around 2 million appearing for the exam.

News / Education News / NEET UG 2025 Paper: Physics paper stumps students, experts react

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Nationwide Air Raid Siren Mock Drill on May 7th

National News

Nationwide Air Raid Siren Mock Drill on May 7th

in 3 hours

Bihar: Eight Killed in Katihar Road Accident

National News

Bihar: Eight Killed in Katihar Road Accident

in 4 hours

UP Police Reshuffle: 14 IPS Officers Transferred, Seven District SSPs Changed

Lucknow

UP Police Reshuffle: 14 IPS Officers Transferred, Seven District SSPs Changed

in 4 hours

DC Playoff Chances Boosted by Washed-Out Hyderabad Match

Cricket News

DC Playoff Chances Boosted by Washed-Out Hyderabad Match

in 3 hours

Latest Education News

MP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Easy Ways to Check Your Score

Education News

MP Board 10th & 12th Result 2025: Easy Ways to Check Your Score

in 4 hours

Bihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment; Know Eligibility Criteria

Education News

Bihar Forest Range Officer Recruitment; Know Eligibility Criteria

12 hours ago

Bihar Sub-Inspectors Exam to be held on 18th

Education News

Bihar Sub-Inspectors Exam to be held on 18th

13 hours ago

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 4500 Community Health Officer Posts

Education News

Bihar CHO Recruitment 2025: Applications Open for 4500 Community Health Officer Posts

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.