NEET UG 2025 Paper: Physics paper stumps students, experts react

Cutoff Dependent on Paper Difficulty The NEET UG exam is held annually for admission to MBBS courses. This year, approximately 2.3 million students applied, hoping to pursue a career in medicine. Now, the focus shifts to the cutoff, which is expected to be significantly influenced by the paper’s difficulty.

Physics Section Deemed Difficult Many private coaching institutes that prepare students for the NEET UG exam concur that this year’s paper was exceptionally challenging. Some questions were so difficult that even teachers found them hard to solve. This made the paper particularly tough for first-time test takers. Many believe the Physics section was especially demanding, compounded by the relatively short duration of the exam.

“Conversations with students revealed that this year’s NEET paper was tough. While they didn’t single out any specific subject, the overall consensus was that the paper was challenging. We are still analysing the paper, and further details will be available after the analysis is complete.”

Aakash Institute (Jaipur) 720-Mark Paper The NEET paper is worth 720 marks, comprising 180 questions. Students receive 4 marks for each correct answer, with a penalty of 1 mark for each incorrect answer. The NTA will award 4 marks for any questions found to be incorrect.