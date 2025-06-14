NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

NEET UG Results: Changes in the Final Answer KeyPrior to the result announcement, the NTA released the final answer key for NEET UG 2025. This year, more than one answer was deemed correct for some questions. Students who selected any of the correct answers for these questions have been awarded marks.
Booklet 46: The correct answer to question 14 was previously 1; now both 1 and 4 are accepted.
Booklet 47: The answer to question 20 was previously 3; now both options 2 and 3 are considered correct.
Booklet 48: The answer to question 15 was previously 4; now both 3 and 4 are declared correct.