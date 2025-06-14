NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

📢 NEET (UG) 2025 Results are now LIVE! All candidates are advised to check their email for their scorecards. You can also download your result using your login credentials at 👉 https://t.co/vupfOoDMx9#NEETUG2025 #NEETResult #NTA— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 14, 2025 NEET UG Results: Changes in the Final Answer Key Prior to the result announcement, the NTA released the final answer key for NEET UG 2025. This year, more than one answer was deemed correct for some questions. Students who selected any of the correct answers for these questions have been awarded marks. Prior to the result announcement, the NTA released the final answer key for NEET UG 2025. This year, more than one answer was deemed correct for some questions. Students who selected any of the correct answers for these questions have been awarded marks.

Booklet 45: In question number 40, initially only option 2 was correct; now both options 1 and 2 are considered correct.

Booklet 46: The correct answer to question 14 was previously 1; now both 1 and 4 are accepted.

Booklet 47: The answer to question 20 was previously 3; now both options 2 and 3 are considered correct.

Booklet 48: The answer to question 15 was previously 4; now both 3 and 4 are declared correct.