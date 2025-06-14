scriptNEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now | Latest News | Patrika News
NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

NEET UG Results: Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

BharatJun 14, 2025 / 03:17 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET UG Results 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results for the NEET UG 2025 examination on 14 June on its official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can view their results by logging in using their roll number and date of birth. Additionally, scorecards are being sent to candidates’ registered email IDs. This year, Mahesh Keswani of Hanumangarh (Rajasthan) secured the All India top rank, while Utkarsh Avadhiya of Indore (Madhya Pradesh) secured second place.

NEET UG Results: Changes in the Final Answer Key

Prior to the result announcement, the NTA released the final answer key for NEET UG 2025. This year, more than one answer was deemed correct for some questions. Students who selected any of the correct answers for these questions have been awarded marks.
Booklet 45: In question number 40, initially only option 2 was correct; now both options 1 and 2 are considered correct.
Booklet 46: The correct answer to question 14 was previously 1; now both 1 and 4 are accepted.
Booklet 47: The answer to question 20 was previously 3; now both options 2 and 3 are considered correct.
Booklet 48: The answer to question 15 was previously 4; now both 3 and 4 are declared correct.
NEET UG Results 2025 Direct Link

NEET UG Results 2025: Examination Details

The NEET UG 2025 examination was conducted on 4 May 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM in a single shift, at designated examination centres across the country. This examination is held for admission to medical and dental courses.

