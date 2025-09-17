Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To be Released Today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the Round 2 seat allotment result for NEET UG counselling today, 17 September 2025. Aspiring candidates can check their results on the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025 (Image: AI)

NEET Counselling Result 2025: The NEET UG 2025 counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be declared online today. After the allotment result is released, candidates can download their allotment letters by logging in with their roll number and password. Candidates will have to report to the colleges for admission with the allotment letter and other necessary documents from 18 to 25 September 2025.

When to Report

Considering the increase in the number of seats, candidates were given a chance to change their preferences for the second counselling round. Candidates allotted seats in the NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 allotment will have to report to the allotted colleges for admission with all the necessary documents. Candidates will then have to report to their allotted institute between 18 and 25 September 2025. Verification of the candidates who have reported will be done from 26 to 27 September 2025.

How To Check Result

  • First, visit the official website of MCC.
  • Click on the UG Counselling section.
  • Click on the NEET UG Round 2 allotment result link.
  • Enter NEET UG roll number and password.
  • Then download the result.

Education News

17 Sept 2025 01:40 pm

