Education News

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 to Begin Tomorrow, These Documents Will Be Required

Interested candidates can register online by visiting the official website mcc.nic.in.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 28, 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025

NEET UG Counselling 2025(Image-Freepik)

An important update has been released regarding the NEET UG 2025 counselling. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the process for NEET UG 2025 counselling Round 3 tomorrow, September 29, 2025. Interested candidates can register online by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. This counselling is conducted for admissions to 15% All India Quota seats across the country, as well as 100% seats in AMU, BHU, JMI, and ESIC.

Counselling Schedule

  • Last date for fee payment: October 5, 2025 (up to 3 PM)
  • Last date for choice filling: October 5, 2025 (up to 11:55 PM)
  • Choice locking: October 5, 2025 (from 4 PM to 11:55 PM)
  • Seat processing: October 6 to October 7, 2025
  • Result declaration date: October 8, 2025
  • Reporting: October 9 to October 17, 2025

Required Documents for Application

  • 10th and 12th mark sheets and certificates
  • NEET scorecard
  • Income certificate (if applicable)
  • Original domicile certificate
  • Domicile certificate (if required)
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • Valid photo identity proof
  • Passport-size photograph
  • Scanned signature
  • Transfer certificate
  • Disability certificate (if applicable)

How to Register

  • For registration, candidates should visit the official website mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on the "UG Medical Counselling" tab on the homepage.
  • Log in using NEET UG roll number and password or complete a new registration.
  • Fill out the application form and pay the registration fee.
  • Upload the necessary documents (such as scorecard, photo ID, category certificate, etc.).
  • Fill in your choices for colleges and courses, and then lock them.
  • After submission, download the confirmation page and keep it safe for future reference.

Education News

Published on:

28 Sept 2025 05:23 pm

English News / Education News / NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 to Begin Tomorrow, These Documents Will Be Required

