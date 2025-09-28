NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 to Begin Tomorrow, These Documents Will Be Required

An important update has been released regarding the NEET UG 2025 counselling. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the process for NEET UG 2025 counselling Round 3 tomorrow, September 29, 2025. Interested candidates can register online by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. This counselling is conducted for admissions to 15% All India Quota seats across the country, as well as 100% seats in AMU, BHU, JMI, and ESIC.