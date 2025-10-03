Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

New Initiative by Centre for Tea Sellers: Professional Training to be Provided

Skill Training For Tea Sellers: In India, tea is not just a beverage, but an important part of culture and livelihood. Millions of tea sellers across the country are not only running their businesses through their small shops or carts but are also connected to society.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Oct 03, 2025

Skill training for tea sellers, Government course for tea vendors, Tea sellers training program India, Tea vendor skill development scheme, Tea seller training initiative,

Now tea vendors will receive professional training. (Image Source: ChatGPT)

Tea Seller Training Program: For Indians, tea is no less than a stress buster. Tea is not just a drink for people but an emotion. In such a scenario, the government has launched NCWVT-approved skill courses on tea sommelier and tea tasting. These courses are designed to promote tea literacy across the country, and training sessions will be held at the Darjeeling Tea Research and Development Centre of the Tea Board of India in Kurseong.

Special Announcement on Tea Day

This announcement was made on the occasion of International Tea Day, when Secretary, Department of Commerce, IAS Sunil Barthwal formally unveiled the initiative. The Tea Board of India has also constituted a committee to assess existing tea-related programmes in India and abroad.

What is the Committee's Job

The committee has been tasked with developing a comprehensive curriculum that meets international standards, caters to the specific needs of the Indian tea industry, and aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Two New Courses

Following the committee's recommendations, two new courses have been created in collaboration with the Agriculture Skill Council of India (ASCI). The Tea Sommeliers programme will run for 60 hours and will cover the basic principles of tea, tea appreciation, professional tasting techniques, development of innovative tea blends, and the use of artistic and future-oriented practices.

Second Programme

Meanwhile, the Basic Principles of Tea Tasting course will be more comprehensive, running for 210 hours. It will focus on tasting operations at the factory level, conducting and managing tasting sessions, blending tea based on tasting results, and implementing modern practices in tea manufacturing and tasting.

Benefits

These programmes are expected to create a new generation of professionals equipped with the knowledge and skills to enhance India's tea reputation globally.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

03 Oct 2025 01:48 pm

English News / Education News / New Initiative by Centre for Tea Sellers: Professional Training to be Provided

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

CGPSC Recruitment 2025: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Announces Vacancies for Court Manager Posts

CGPSC Vacancy 2025
Education News

Rajasthan Patwari Result Date 2025: When will Rajasthan Patwari Result be released?

RSMSSB
Education News

IGNOU Admission 2025: Registration Deadline Extended for Online Courses to October 15

IGNOU Admission 2025
Education News

57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas to Open in India, One State Receives Most Schools

Cabinet Approves 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas
Education News

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Released: Check Result and Download Shortlisted Candidates List

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.