New Initiative by Centre for Tea Sellers: Professional Training to be Provided

Now tea vendors will receive professional training. (Image Source: ChatGPT)
Tea Seller Training Program: For Indians, tea is no less than a stress buster. Tea is not just a drink for people but an emotion. In such a scenario, the government has launched NCWVT-approved skill courses on tea sommelier and tea tasting. These courses are designed to promote tea literacy across the country, and training sessions will be held at the Darjeeling Tea Research and Development Centre of the Tea Board of India in Kurseong.
This announcement was made on the occasion of International Tea Day, when Secretary, Department of Commerce, IAS Sunil Barthwal formally unveiled the initiative. The Tea Board of India has also constituted a committee to assess existing tea-related programmes in India and abroad.
The committee has been tasked with developing a comprehensive curriculum that meets international standards, caters to the specific needs of the Indian tea industry, and aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
Following the committee's recommendations, two new courses have been created in collaboration with the Agriculture Skill Council of India (ASCI). The Tea Sommeliers programme will run for 60 hours and will cover the basic principles of tea, tea appreciation, professional tasting techniques, development of innovative tea blends, and the use of artistic and future-oriented practices.
Meanwhile, the Basic Principles of Tea Tasting course will be more comprehensive, running for 210 hours. It will focus on tasting operations at the factory level, conducting and managing tasting sessions, blending tea based on tasting results, and implementing modern practices in tea manufacturing and tasting.
These programmes are expected to create a new generation of professionals equipped with the knowledge and skills to enhance India's tea reputation globally.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending