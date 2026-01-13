13 January 2026,

Tuesday

Education News

NHAI Recruitment 2026: Good News for Engineers, Chance to Get a Job Without Written Exam

Selection will be entirely based on GATE 2025 scores, and no separate written examination will be conducted. Selected candidates will receive a salary of ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500 per month under Level-10.

less than 1 minute read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 13, 2026

NHAI Recruitment 2026

NHAI Recruitment 2026(AI Image- ChatGpt)

A new vacancy has been announced for young job aspirants. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated a recruitment process for the post of Deputy Manager. This appointment will be made under the Technical Category and selection will be based on direct recruitment. For this recruitment, NHAI has started the online application process on its official website, nhai.gov.in. Interested candidates can apply until 6 PM on February 9, 2026.

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post of Deputy Manager must possess a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university or institution. Additionally, candidates must have a valid GATE scorecard in Civil Engineering. Regarding the age limit, the maximum age of the candidate should not exceed 30 years. However, candidates from reserved categories will be given age relaxation as per government rules.

Selection Process and Salary

Selection will be entirely based on the GATE 2025 score, and no separate written examination will be conducted. Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹56,100 to ₹1,77,500 per month under Level-10.

How to Apply

To apply, candidates first need to visit the official website of NHAI. There, they should navigate to the 'About Us' section, then click on 'Recruitment', and subsequently on the 'Current' option under 'Vacancies'. After this, the notification related to Deputy Manager (Technical) will appear, which will contain the link for online application. Candidates must fill out the form as per the instructions and carefully enter all the required information.

Published on:

13 Jan 2026 12:43 pm

News / Education News / NHAI Recruitment 2026: Good News for Engineers, Chance to Get a Job Without Written Exam

