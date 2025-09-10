Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

NIACL AO Admit Card Released: Download Now

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

NIACL AO Exam
NIACL AO Exam (Image-Freepik)

NIACL AO Exam: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit cards for the Administrative Officer (AO) recruitment exam 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official NIACL website, newindia.co.in. To download the admit card, candidates will need to log in using their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. The admit cards will be available on the website until 14 September 2025, so candidates should download them in time. The NIACL AO preliminary exam will be held online on 14 September 2025.

Recruitment Details

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 550 posts of Administrative Officer (AO) in Generalist and Specialist Scale-1. The recruitment process will be completed in three stages: Preliminary Exam (Prelims), Mains Exam (Mains), and an Interview.

How to Download

  • To download the admit card, first visit the official NIACL website, newindia.co.in.
  • On the website's homepage, click on the ‘NIACL AO Admit Card 2025’ link.
  • Then, on the login page, enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
  • After successfully logging in, your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Download the admit card and take a printout.

NIACL AO Admit Card

Important Details to Check

  • Exam Name
  • Exam Date and Time
  • Exam Centre Address
  • Candidate's Full Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Photograph and Signature
  • Exam-related Guidelines
  • Information on Exam Subjects
  • Reporting Time (Time to arrive at the exam centre)

Published on:

10 Sept 2025 05:33 pm

