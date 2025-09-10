NIACL AO Admit Card Released: Download Now

NIACL AO Exam: The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit cards for the Administrative Officer (AO) recruitment exam 2025. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official NIACL website, newindia.co.in. To download the admit card, candidates will need to log in using their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth. The admit cards will be available on the website until 14 September 2025, so candidates should download them in time. The NIACL AO preliminary exam will be held online on 14 September 2025.