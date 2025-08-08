NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: 550 Assistant Officer Posts Open

A great opportunity has arisen for young people preparing for jobs. New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Administrative Officer (AO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through NIACL's official website, newindia.co.in.
A total of 550 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process began on 7 August 2025, with the last date for application set as 30 August 2025. Phase 1 of the online examination will be held on 14 September 2025, and Phase 2 on 29 October 2025.
The following posts are available:
Risk Engineer – 50 posts
Automobile Engineer – 75 posts
Legal Specialist – 50 posts
Accounts Specialist – 25 posts
AO (Health) – 50 posts
IT Specialist – 25 posts
Business Analyst – 75 posts
Company Secretary – 2 posts
Actuarial Specialist – 5 posts
Generalist – 193 posts
For the Generalist post, a UG/PG degree in any subject from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/PwBD) is required. For specialist posts, a degree in the relevant field from a recognised institution or one recognised by the central government is mandatory.
Age Limit
The minimum age is 21 years and the maximum age is 30 years. The candidate must have been born before 2 August 1995 and after 1 August 2004.
Selection will be based on a three-stage process: Preliminary Examination (Prelims), Main Examination (Mains), and an Interview. Final selection will be based on marks obtained in the Main Examination (Objective Test) and the Interview. The merit list will be prepared in descending order based on the total marks obtained.
Application Fee
SC/ST/PwBD candidates: ₹100/-
All other categories: ₹850/-
Payment can be made through debit card, credit card, internet banking, mobile wallet, etc.