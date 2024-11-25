No more cheating in NEET UG 2025: Exam to be held in CBT mode, not pen and paper

NEET UG 2025 exam will be held in online mode Recently, a special committee headed by Dr. K. Radhakrishnan has recommended several major changes in the NEET UG exam. One of them is to conduct the NEET UG exam in CBT mode. This will not only increase the transparency of the exam but also improve data security. If online exams cannot be conducted for some reason, it has been recommended to adopt a hybrid mode.

Planning to limit attempts Not only this, but on the lines of the JEE exam, there is a plan to limit the attempts in NEET UG exam. Under this, students will get a maximum of 4 attempts to take the NEET UG exam. This will make students take the NEET UG exam more seriously. So far, there was no limitation on the number of attempts in the NEET UG exam, due to which students used to take the exam 7-8 times. However, they will not be able to do so now. This may also lead to a significant decrease in the number of students taking the exam.