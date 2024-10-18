NTA’s Notice: No Optional Questions in JEE Mains 2025 Know More Update

scriptNTA’s Notice: No Optional Questions in JEE Mains 2025 Know More Update | NTA&#39;s Notice: No Optional Questions in JEE Mains 2025, Know the Whole Matter | Latest News | Patrika News
JEE Mains 2025 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice regarding the JEE Mains 2025 exam. According to the notice, there will be no optional questions in Section B.

New DelhiOct 18, 2024 / 05:53 pm

Patrika Desk

There is a big update regarding the JEE Mains exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a notice regarding the JEE Mains 2025 exam. According to the notice, there will be no optional questions in Section B. Let us tell you that these optional questions were introduced during the Corona period. Now, students will not have the option to choose 10 out of 5 questions. Candidates will have to answer all the questions.

NTA has written in the notice, “After the WHO declared the end of the public health emergency due to COVID-19 on May 5, 2023, it has been decided to discontinue the optional question selection.” The notice further states that the optional question was added as a modification during the pandemic and continued until 2024.

After the change made by NTA, now only 5 questions will be asked from each subject in Section B. Candidates will have to answer all 5 questions without any options for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). In such a situation, students will have to prepare for the exam in a new way. On one hand, NTA has issued a notice regarding optional questions, and on the other hand, students are waiting for the release of the date sheet.

