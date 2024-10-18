NTA’s Notice: No Optional Questions in JEE Mains 2025 Know More Update

NTA Notice NTA has written in the notice, “After the WHO declared the end of the public health emergency due to COVID-19 on May 5, 2023, it has been decided to discontinue the optional question selection.” The notice further states that the optional question was added as a modification during the pandemic and continued until 2024.

JEE Mains 2025 Exam After the change made by NTA, now only 5 questions will be asked from each subject in Section B. Candidates will have to answer all 5 questions without any options for Paper 1 (BE/BTech). In such a situation, students will have to prepare for the exam in a new way. On one hand, NTA has issued a notice regarding optional questions, and on the other hand, students are waiting for the release of the date sheet.