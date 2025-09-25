October 2025 School Holidays: School, College, and Bank Closures

October 2025 Holiday Calendar: September is almost over, but the festival season has begun. In the coming days, several festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, Karwa Chauth, and Chhath Puja are approaching. This means the entire month of October will be filled with holidays. Children and employees alike will enjoy extended breaks. However, it's important to note that holiday dates may vary across different states. Let's find out which days schools will be closed in October.