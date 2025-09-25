Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

October 2025 School Holidays: School, College, and Bank Closures

October 2025 School Holidays: October 2025 is packed with festivals, leading to numerous holidays for schools, colleges, and even banks. Let's take a look at the holidays falling in October.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 25, 2025

October School Holidays 2025, October 2025 school holidays, October 2025 holiday calendar India, Bank holidays in October 2025, School and college holidays October 2025,
October 2025 holiday calendar! (Image source: Gemini AI)

October 2025 Holiday Calendar: September is almost over, but the festival season has begun. In the coming days, several festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, Karwa Chauth, and Chhath Puja are approaching. This means the entire month of October will be filled with holidays. Children and employees alike will enjoy extended breaks. However, it's important to note that holiday dates may vary across different states. Let's find out which days schools will be closed in October.

Major Festivals of October Month

The month begins with Mahanavami on 1st October. This is followed by Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October. Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti falls on 7th October. Schools will remain closed from 18th to 23rd October for the Diwali celebrations, including Naraka Chaturdasi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. At the end of the month, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on 27th and 28th October.

October 2025 Holidays

  • 1 October - Mahanavami, Schools/Colleges/Government Offices and Banks will be closed.
  • 2 October - Gandhi Jayanti and Vijaya Dashami, Schools/Colleges/Government Offices and Banks will be closed.
  • 3 October – Durga Puja, Banks will be closed.
  • 4 October – Durga Puja, Banks will be closed.
  • 6 October – Lakshmi Puja, Banks will be closed.
  • 7 October - Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, Schools/Colleges/Government Offices and Banks will be closed.
  • 10 October – Karwa Chauth, Banks and female employees will have a holiday.
  • 18 October - Dhanteras, Schools/Colleges/Government Offices and Banks will be closed.
  • 20 October - Naraka Chaturdasi, Schools/Colleges/Government Offices and Banks will be closed.
  • 21 October - Diwali, Schools/Colleges/Government Offices and Banks will be closed.
  • 22 October - Govardhan Puja, Schools/Colleges/Government Offices and Banks will be closed.
  • 23 October - Bhai Dooj, Schools/Government Offices and Banks will be closed.
  • 27 October - Hal Shashthi (Lalai Chhath), Schools/Government Offices and Banks will be closed.
  • 28 October - Chhath Puja, Schools/Government Offices and Banks will be closed.
  • 31 October – Banks in Ahmedabad will be closed in observance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birthday.

25 Sept 2025

25 Sept 2025 09:46 am

