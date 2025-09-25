October 2025 School Holidays: School, College, and Bank Closures

October 2025 Holiday Calendar: September is almost over, but the festival season has begun. In the coming days, several festivals like Dussehra, Diwali, Karwa Chauth, and Chhath Puja are approaching. This means the entire month of October will be filled with holidays. Children and employees alike will enjoy extended breaks. However, it's important to note that holiday dates may vary across different states. Let's find out which days schools will be closed in October.
The month begins with Mahanavami on 1st October. This is followed by Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October. Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti falls on 7th October. Schools will remain closed from 18th to 23rd October for the Diwali celebrations, including Naraka Chaturdasi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. At the end of the month, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on 27th and 28th October.