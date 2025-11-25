OICL AO Recruitment 2025: 300 Administrative Officer Vacancies

OICL AO Recruitment (Image: Patrika)
OICL AO Recruitment 2025: Good news for job seekers. Oriental Insurance Corporation Limited (OICL) has announced recruitment for 300 posts of Administrative Officer (AO). Additionally, Punjab & Sind Bank has also released vacancies for Relationship Managers. Graduates can apply for both recruitments. Let's delve into the complete details of these recruitments.
OICL has released a short notification for 300 Administrative Officer posts. Out of these, 285 posts are for AO Generalist and 15 posts are for Hindi Officer. The detailed notification will be released soon, but the company has already shared information regarding the application process.
The application process will commence on December 1, 2025, and candidates can fill out the online form by visiting orientalinsurance.org.in until December 15. Graduates can apply for this recruitment without any specific subject restriction, making it a great opportunity for young individuals aspiring for a career in the insurance and administrative sector.
Regarding the application fee, it has been set at ₹1000 for candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories, while SC, ST, and PwD candidates will have to pay only ₹250.
The selection process will be conducted in three stages: Prelims, followed by Mains, and finally, an Interview. After clearing the interview, document verification and a medical check-up will also be mandatory.
|Category
|Application Fee
|General
|₹1000
|OBC
|₹1000
|EWS
|₹1000
|SC
|₹250
|ST
|₹250
|PwD
|₹250
Punjab & Sind Bank has announced recruitment for 30 Relationship Manager posts. These appointments will be purely on a contractual basis and will be made in the bank's MSME department. The last date to apply has been set as November 26, 2025.
The minimum qualification for this post is a graduate degree in any discipline. However, candidates with an MBA in Marketing or Finance will be given preference during selection. The bank has clarified that at least three years of experience in the relevant field is mandatory.
The age limit has been set between 25 and 33 years. SC/ST candidates will receive a 5-year age relaxation, OBC candidates a 3-year relaxation, and PwD candidates a 10-year relaxation. Candidates will be selected based on three stages: a written examination, a screening test, and an interview.
Before filling out the form, candidates are advised to read the notification carefully, keep their documents ready in advance, and not postpone the application until the last day.
