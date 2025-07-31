OpenAI's ChatGPT Study Mode: How it Helps Students

OpenAI launched a new feature called "Study Mode" on 29 July. It's not just a question-and-answer tool; it acts as an intelligent learning partner. The most significant aspect of this mode is that it encourages students to think, understand, and delve deeper into the subject matter rather than simply memorising answers. In Study Mode, ChatGPT will not provide direct answers but will instead ask questions, offer hints, and explain the topic by breaking it down into manageable parts. Its aim is to improve students' conceptual clarity. It's an updated version of interactive learning, where students not only understand the subject but also develop critical thinking skills.