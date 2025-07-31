OpenAI's ChatGPT Study Mode: How it Helps Students

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has revolutionised sectors like the internet, social media, content planning, and technology. This change is significant and impactful, with the influence of AI growing daily across various tasks. In line with this, ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI, has launched another groundbreaking feature. Recently, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made a statement that has generated considerable discussion. He suggested that the rapid development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will diminish the need for traditional education systems. He even hinted that his son might not attend college in the future. Just days after this statement, OpenAI took a significant step in the education sector by launching ChatGPT's 'Study Mode,' specifically designed to enhance student learning.
OpenAI launched a new feature called "Study Mode" on 29 July. It's not just a question-and-answer tool; it acts as an intelligent learning partner. The most significant aspect of this mode is that it encourages students to think, understand, and delve deeper into the subject matter rather than simply memorising answers. In Study Mode, ChatGPT will not provide direct answers but will instead ask questions, offer hints, and explain the topic by breaking it down into manageable parts. Its aim is to improve students' conceptual clarity. It's an updated version of interactive learning, where students not only understand the subject but also develop critical thinking skills.
Guided Learning: In Study Mode, ChatGPT guides students step-by-step. It breaks down the topic into smaller parts and explains how these parts are interconnected.
Interactive quizzes and feedback: Students receive quizzes, open-ended questions, and feedback throughout their learning process. This allows them to assess their progress and identify areas for improvement.
Personalized learning experience: This feature tailors responses and guidance based on the student's previous interactions and understanding level, providing personalised learning support.
On/Off Facility: Students can activate or deactivate Study Mode as needed, allowing flexibility in their study schedule.
OpenAI has specifically targeted countries like India and the USA with this feature. In India, the focus is on students preparing for challenging competitive exams like JEE (IIT) and NEET. According to OpenAI, this feature will be extremely beneficial for students who lag behind due to a lack of resources and study materials. Before launching Study Mode, OpenAI interacted with numerous Indian students and education experts. Testing was conducted on questions from high-level exams like IIT and medical entrance exams. Initial tests showed that ChatGPT effectively explained even complex questions, aiding students in their preparation.
Another significant advantage of this OpenAI feature is its support for 11 Indian languages. Students can now learn using ChatGPT not only in English but also in local languages such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi. This feature comes with multi-modal support, allowing students to learn using text, images, or other formats. To further enhance this education-friendly feature, OpenAI is collaborating with several edtech startups in India and the USA. This partnership aims to develop new and advanced educational products using ChatGPT's API, tailored to students' needs.