Education News

Over 3,000 Rajasthan School Lecturer Posts Announced; RPSC Releases Notification

RPSC Vacancy: Candidates must possess a PG degree in the relevant subject along with a B.Ed. degree from a recognised institution. Regarding the age limit, candidates...

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 18, 2025

RPSC School Lecturer Notification
RPSC School Lecturer Notification(Image-Freepik)

RPSC School Lecturer Vacancy: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced another recruitment drive for the youth of Rajasthan. The RPSC has released the official notification for the School Lecturer (Grade-1 Teacher) recruitment 2025. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 3,225 vacancies in the state's school education department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Applications for this recruitment will commence on 14 August 2025, with the last date for application being 12 September 2025.

RPSC School Lecturer Notification: Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Candidates must possess a PG degree in the relevant subject along with a B.Ed. degree from a recognised institution. The age limit is set between 21 and 40 years, calculated as of 1 January 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per regulations. The application fee is ₹600 for General and OBC (Creamy Layer) candidates, and ₹400 for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), EWS, SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Rajasthan School Lecturer Recruitment: Selection Process

The selection process for the lecturer recruitment exam will be conducted in two stages: a written examination and document verification. The written examination will assess subject-specific knowledge. Document verification will involve checking the certificates of candidates who pass the examination. For more information on the recruitment, please refer to the notification.

RPSC School Lecturer Salary: Salary Details

The post of School Lecturer (Grade-1 Teacher) is a permanent government job with a salary according to Level-12, including a grade pay of ₹4,800.
Candidates must upload all necessary documents in the correct format while applying. After submitting the application form, a printout should be kept for future use.

