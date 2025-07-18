Over 3,000 Rajasthan School Lecturer Posts Announced; RPSC Releases Notification

RPSC School Lecturer Vacancy: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced another recruitment drive for the youth of Rajasthan. The RPSC has released the official notification for the School Lecturer (Grade-1 Teacher) recruitment 2025. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 3,225 vacancies in the state's school education department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Applications for this recruitment will commence on 14 August 2025, with the last date for application being 12 September 2025.