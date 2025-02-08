scriptParvesh Verma’s education: How educated is the man who defeated Arvind Kejriwal? | Latest News | Patrika News
Parvesh Verma’s education: How educated is the man who defeated Arvind Kejriwal?

Parvesh Verma: Born on 7 November 1977 in Delhi, he is the son of Sahib Singh Verma, former Chief Minister of Delhi.

Feb 08, 2025

Patrika Desk

Parvesh Verma Education: In the Delhi Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Parvesh Verma secured a significant victory from the New Delhi constituency, defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This win hoisted the BJP flag on the New Delhi Assembly seat.

Parvesh Verma Education: How Educated is Parvesh Verma?

Parvesh Verma was born on 7 November 1977 in Delhi. He is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. He completed his graduation in Commerce from Kirorimal College, Delhi University. Following this, he obtained an MBA in International Business from the Fore School of Management.

Parvesh Verma: Victory over Kejriwal

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Parvesh Verma was fielded by the BJP from the New Delhi seat. His main contenders were Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress’s Sandeep Dixit. Verma achieved a resounding victory, defeating Arvind Kejriwal.

Parvesh Verma: Beginning of Political Journey

Parvesh Verma contested his first election in 2013 from the Mehrauli Assembly constituency, where he defeated senior Congress leader Yogananad Shastri. Subsequently, he won the West Delhi seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he registered a historic victory, defeating Congress candidate Mahabal Mishra by a record margin of 5,78,486 votes.

