Parvesh Verma’s education: How educated is the man who defeated Arvind Kejriwal?

Parvesh Verma Education: How Educated is Parvesh Verma? Parvesh Verma was born on 7 November 1977 in Delhi. He is the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. He completed his graduation in Commerce from Kirorimal College, Delhi University. Following this, he obtained an MBA in International Business from the Fore School of Management.

Parvesh Verma: Victory over Kejriwal In the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, Parvesh Verma was fielded by the BJP from the New Delhi seat. His main contenders were Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal and Congress’s Sandeep Dixit. Verma achieved a resounding victory, defeating Arvind Kejriwal.