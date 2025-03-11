PM Internship Scheme 2025 Deadline Extended

PM Internship Scheme: Free Application and Financial Assistance There is no fee to apply for this scheme. Selected candidates will get a 12-month internship opportunity in prestigious Indian companies. The government will provide financial assistance of ₹4,500 per month, while the company will contribute ₹500, resulting in a total monthly stipend of ₹5,000.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Internship Opportunities Internship opportunities are available in various sectors, including banking, defence, manufacturing, education, agriculture, software development, oil and gas, energy, metals, FMCG, and telecommunications. PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility Criteria Applicants must be between 21 and 24 years of age. The annual family income should not exceed ₹800,000. Candidates must have passed the SSC and HSC or equivalent examinations. Each candidate will receive two internship offers, one of which must be accepted or rejected within a specified timeframe. Candidates are advised to check all details in the provisional offer letter before applying.