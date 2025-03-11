scriptPM Internship Scheme 2025 Deadline Extended | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

PM Internship Scheme 2025 Deadline Extended

PM Internship Scheme: There will be no fee to apply for this scheme. Selected candidates will get the opportunity to complete a 12-month internship at prestigious companies in India.

BharatMar 11, 2025 / 10:28 pm

Patrika Desk

PM Internship Scheme 2025

PM Internship Scheme 2025

PM Internship Scheme 2025 Deadline Extended: The deadline for applications under the Pradhan Mantri Internship Yojana 2025 has been extended. Students who have not yet applied have until 31 March to do so. The previous deadline was 12 March. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website: pminternship.mca.gov.in.

PM Internship Scheme: Free Application and Financial Assistance

There is no fee to apply for this scheme. Selected candidates will get a 12-month internship opportunity in prestigious Indian companies. The government will provide financial assistance of ₹4,500 per month, while the company will contribute ₹500, resulting in a total monthly stipend of ₹5,000.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Internship Opportunities

Internship opportunities are available in various sectors, including banking, defence, manufacturing, education, agriculture, software development, oil and gas, energy, metals, FMCG, and telecommunications.

PM Internship Scheme 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be between 21 and 24 years of age. The annual family income should not exceed ₹800,000. Candidates must have passed the SSC and HSC or equivalent examinations. Each candidate will receive two internship offers, one of which must be accepted or rejected within a specified timeframe. Candidates are advised to check all details in the provisional offer letter before applying.

News / Education News / PM Internship Scheme 2025 Deadline Extended

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Attack on ED Team Raiding Chhattisgarh Ex-CM's House

Patrika plus

Attack on ED Team Raiding Chhattisgarh Ex-CM's House

8 hours ago

15 Congress MLAs Suspended Amidst ED Raids Uproar in Chhattisgarh Assembly

Patrika plus

15 Congress MLAs Suspended Amidst ED Raids Uproar in Chhattisgarh Assembly

7 hours ago

BJP Leader Murdered: Poisonous Injection Injected After Greeting

UP News

BJP Leader Murdered: Poisonous Injection Injected After Greeting

9 hours ago

Ladli Behna Yojana to Continue: Governor Assures No Scheme Closure in MP Budget Session

National News

Ladli Behna Yojana to Continue: Governor Assures No Scheme Closure in MP Budget Session

7 hours ago

Latest Education News

IIIT Delhi PhD Fellowship Increased to ₹65,000 per Month

Education News

IIIT Delhi PhD Fellowship Increased to ₹65,000 per Month

2 hours ago

RPSC Takes Crucial Step to Curb Fake Degrees in Recruitments

Education News

RPSC Takes Crucial Step to Curb Fake Degrees in Recruitments

2 hours ago

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2025: Mixed Reactions from Students

Education News

CBSE Class 10 Maths Exam 2025: Mixed Reactions from Students

2 hours ago

REET 2025 Answer Key: Students Await Release Date, Objection Window Details

Education News

REET 2025 Answer Key: Students Await Release Date, Objection Window Details

9 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.