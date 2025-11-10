Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Over 1,000 Constable Vacancies Announced, Details Inside

Police Constable Vacancy 2025(AI Image-Grok)
Police Constable Vacancy 2025: A great opportunity has emerged for the youth looking for a job in the police department. The Nagaland government has announced recruitment for a total of 1,176 posts of Constable (General Duty). Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website policenagalandrecruitment.in. The application process has started and the last date for submission has been set as November 22, 2025. The selection process will be completed through an open rally organised at district headquarters. This recruitment is specifically for male and female candidates belonging to the indigenous tribes of Nagaland.
Regarding educational qualification, the minimum educational eligibility has been set differently for different tribes. Candidates from backward tribes are required to have passed at least Class 6, while for candidates from other Naga tribes, the minimum qualification is set at passing Class 8. All certificates must be from the Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) or any recognised board. The age limit has been set between 18 and 28 years, and it will be calculated as of September 30, 2025. Government employees will be given age relaxation as per rules.
In terms of the selection process, candidates will first undergo a physical and medical test. This will be followed by a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), then a written examination, and finally, an interview will be conducted. The final merit list will be prepared based on the performance in all these stages. According to physical standards, the minimum height for male candidates should be 5.3 feet and for female candidates, it should be at least 5.0 feet.
The application fee has been set at ₹300 for all candidates, which must be paid online through net banking, UPI, or card. Failure to pay the fee will render the application invalid. Posts of Constable (General Duty) will be filled in this recruitment, with the pay scale determined as per Level-3 (Grade Pay 1800). Applications will only be accepted through the online mode.
