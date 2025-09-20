Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank has announced recruitment for several positions. A total of 190 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The selected candidates will receive a monthly salary ranging from ₹64,820 to ₹93,960.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 20, 2025

A fantastic opportunity has arisen for employment at Punjab and Sind Bank. Punjab and Sind Bank has announced recruitment for several positions. This is great news for young people dreaming of a career in government banking. The bank has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Credit Manager and Agriculture Manager.

A total of 190 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process commenced on 19 September 2025, with the last date for applications set as 10 October 2025. Applications can be submitted online at punjabandsind.bank.in

Punjab and Sind Bank Credit Manager Recruitment: Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Regarding educational qualifications, for the Credit Manager (MMGS-II) position, a bachelor's degree in any subject with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for reserved categories) is required. Preference will be given to those holding professional degrees such as CA, CMA, CFA, or MBA (Finance). For Agriculture Manager positions, a graduation degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Dairy, Veterinary Science, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, or Pisciculture is required, with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD). As per bank regulations, the age of applicants should be between 23 and 35 years. That is, the candidate must have been born after 2 September 1990 and before 1 September 2002. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government rules.

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Salary

Selected candidates will be appointed on the MMGS-II scale and will receive a salary ranging from ₹64,820 to ₹93,960 per month. Further details regarding the recruitment can be found in the notification.

Punjab and Sind Bank Recruitment 2025: Application Fee and Vacancy Details

Regarding the application fee, General/EWS/OBC candidates will have to pay ₹850 + applicable taxes/charges, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates will pay ₹100 + applicable taxes/charges. This recruitment drive includes 130 positions for Credit Manager (MMGS-II) and 60 positions for Agriculture Manager (MMGS-II).

Education News / Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025
