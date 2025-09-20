Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2025

Regarding educational qualifications, for the Credit Manager (MMGS-II) position, a bachelor's degree in any subject with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for reserved categories) is required. Preference will be given to those holding professional degrees such as CA, CMA, CFA, or MBA (Finance). For Agriculture Manager positions, a graduation degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Dairy, Veterinary Science, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, or Pisciculture is required, with a minimum of 60% marks (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD). As per bank regulations, the age of applicants should be between 23 and 35 years. That is, the candidate must have been born after 2 September 1990 and before 1 September 2002. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation as per government rules.