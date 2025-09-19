Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Railway Recruitment 2025: Graduate-Level Section Controller Vacancies Announced

Railway Recruitment: Candidate selection will be conducted in multiple phases, including a Computer Based Test (CBT), medical examination, and document verification.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 19, 2025

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for graduate youth to get a job in the railways. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the recruitment process for "Section Controller" positions in various zonal railways across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online until 14 October 2025. The application process commenced on 15 September 2025 on the official RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in. Through this recruitment, 368 positions of Section Controller will be filled.

RRB Section Controller Vacancy 2025: Educational Qualification and Age Limit

To apply, the applicant must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. The minimum age limit for application is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 33 years. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation. OBC candidates will get a 3-year relaxation, SC/ST candidates a 5-year relaxation, and differently-abled candidates a 10-year relaxation.

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: How to Apply

To apply, first visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
Click on the CEN 04/2025 Section Controller link on the website's homepage.
Open the online application form and fill in the required details.
Pay the prescribed fee according to the category.
After submission, print out the application for future reference.

Railway Bharti: Selection Process and Application Fee

Candidate selection will be done in multiple stages, including a Computer Based Test (CBT), medical test, and document verification. The CBT exam will have a total of 100 questions, and candidates will have 120 minutes to complete it. Regarding the application fee, SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay ₹250, while other candidates will have to pay ₹500.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

19 Sept 2025 08:57 am

English News / Education News / Railway Recruitment 2025: Graduate-Level Section Controller Vacancies Announced
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.