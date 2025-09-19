Railway Recruitment 2025: Graduate-Level Section Controller Vacancies Announced

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for graduate youth to get a job in the railways. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the recruitment process for "Section Controller" positions in various zonal railways across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online until 14 October 2025. The application process commenced on 15 September 2025 on the official RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in. Through this recruitment, 368 positions of Section Controller will be filled.
To apply, the applicant must possess a graduation degree from a recognised university. The minimum age limit for application is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 33 years. Reserved categories will receive age relaxation. OBC candidates will get a 3-year relaxation, SC/ST candidates a 5-year relaxation, and differently-abled candidates a 10-year relaxation.
To apply, first visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
Click on the CEN 04/2025 Section Controller link on the website's homepage.
Open the online application form and fill in the required details.
Pay the prescribed fee according to the category.
After submission, print out the application for future reference.
Candidate selection will be done in multiple stages, including a Computer Based Test (CBT), medical test, and document verification. The CBT exam will have a total of 100 questions, and candidates will have 120 minutes to complete it. Regarding the application fee, SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to pay ₹250, while other candidates will have to pay ₹500.