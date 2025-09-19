Railway Recruitment 2025: Graduate-Level Section Controller Vacancies Announced

RRB Section Controller Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for graduate youth to get a job in the railways. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the recruitment process for "Section Controller" positions in various zonal railways across the country. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online until 14 October 2025. The application process commenced on 15 September 2025 on the official RRB website, rrbcdg.gov.in. Through this recruitment, 368 positions of Section Controller will be filled.