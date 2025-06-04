scriptRailway Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Junior Engineers and Stenographers for Retired Employees | Latest News | Patrika News
Railway Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Junior Engineers and Stenographers for Retired Employees

The official notification for this recruitment was released on 28 May 2025, while the application process commenced on 1 June 2025. Interested candidates can submit their applications in the prescribed format until 30 June 2025.

Jun 04, 2025 / 06:28 pm

Patrika Desk

Railway Recruitment 2025

Railway Recruitment 2025(Image-Official)

Railway Recruitment 2025: A fantastic opportunity has arisen for employment in the railways. Eastern Railway is going to offer retired railway employees a chance to rejoin service. According to a recently released recruitment notification, applications are invited to fill a total of 22 vacancies for Junior Engineer (JE), Stenographer, and other technical and administrative posts. This recruitment will be completed entirely offline.

Application Process and Deadline

The official notification for this recruitment was released on 28 May 2025, while the application process commenced on 1 June 2025. Interested candidates can submit their applications in the prescribed format by 30 June 2025. The application form can be downloaded from the official website of Eastern Railway, er.indianrailways.gov.in. Information related to the recruitment can also be found in this notification.

Who can apply?

Only those individuals who were previously employed by the railways and are now retired can apply through this special recruitment. The maximum age limit for the application is set at 65 years. However, age relaxation may be applicable as per government rules. No information regarding the application fee is provided in the notification.

Details of vacancies are as follows

SSE (Signal): 5 posts
SSE (Works): 1 post
SSE (Drawing): 4 posts
JE (Signal): 1 post
Senior Technician (SIM): 1 post
Senior Technician (WM): 2 posts
SIM/II: 3 posts
Assistant (S&T): 2 posts
Office Superintendent (OS): 2 posts
Steno Grade-I: 1 post

Important Instructions

All interested and eligible candidates are advised to read the notification thoroughly before applying and send the application form along with all necessary documents to the designated address on time.

