Railway Recruitment 2025: Vacancies for Junior Engineers and Stenographers for Retired Employees

Application Process and Deadline The official notification for this recruitment was released on 28 May 2025, while the application process commenced on 1 June 2025. Interested candidates can submit their applications in the prescribed format by 30 June 2025. The application form can be downloaded from the official website of Eastern Railway, er.indianrailways.gov.in. Information related to the recruitment can also be found in this notification.

Who can apply? Only those individuals who were previously employed by the railways and are now retired can apply through this special recruitment. The maximum age limit for the application is set at 65 years. However, age relaxation may be applicable as per government rules. No information regarding the application fee is provided in the notification. Only those individuals who were previously employed by the railways and are now retired can apply through this special recruitment. The maximum age limit for the application is set at 65 years. However, age relaxation may be applicable as per government rules. No information regarding the application fee is provided in the notification.

Details of vacancies are as follows SSE (Signal): 5 posts

SSE (Works): 1 post

SSE (Drawing): 4 posts

JE (Signal): 1 post

Senior Technician (SIM): 1 post

Senior Technician (WM): 2 posts

SIM/II: 3 posts

Assistant (S&T): 2 posts

Office Superintendent (OS): 2 posts

Steno Grade-I: 1 post